The insipid farewell of ‘Pol’ Fernández to Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul confirmed the sale of ‘Pol’ Fernández to Boca Juniors and from Argentina, the midfielder sent a brief message to the cement team.

After all the controversy that aroseGuillermo Fernández is no longer a Cruz Azul player and now again became reinforcement of Boca Juniors, Well, since last week he returned to Argentina to sign with the Auriazul team.

It is so, even though

‘Pol’ Fernández became a complete ‘villain’ before the cement fans by the way in which he finalized his departure from

The Ferris Wheel, the Argentine midfielder took

the time to dedicate a very brief message to The Machine, a team that received it for the first time in 2019.

“We live many beautiful and unforgettable moments, Cruz Azul… Today is the time to say goodbye but I will always carry those memories with me. Thank you to everyone who was part of this team.”, was the whole message

‘Pol’ Fernández wrote to the cement team, through his Instagram account and with a postcard in which he showed off his titles as a cement worker.

Boca Juniors welcomed ‘Pol’ Fenández

Was the Friday first thing in the morning when Pol Fernandez boarded the plane to return to Argentina, where immediatelyor carried out the medical exams, to later sign his contract with Boca Juniors. The midfielder has already trained with Xeneize since last Sunday, and although he has not yet been officially presented from La Bombonera, the auriazul team has already welcomed him through his social networks.