The injured that America will recover for the game against Atlético de San Luis in Liga MX

After the muscular discomfort suffered prior to the encounter with Atlas, Solari will be able to take this element into account.

America works with its sights set on the resumption of the Clausura 2022 tournament in which this Saturday it will face Atlético de San Luis on the field of Aztec stadium with the added bonus of being able to count on players who previously had not been able to use due to lack of registration or because they were physically unable to participate.

In that sense, Santiago Solari will be able to make use of an element that has fully recovered from muscular discomfort that he suffered before the duel with Atlasbut now raises his hand to be taken into account if the helmsman cream blue This is how he considers it, especially because of how internal competition is within the campus.

Is about Mauro Lainez. The attacker was able to rejoin training on par with the squad since he had presented ailments that even left him out of the previous game, but now, he has recovered, as could be seen in the images that the Millionaires share of their work in the installations of Coapa.

mauro will have to wait for the decision of the Indiecito about a possible ownership in the understanding that savior kings has performed in the area where he plays and louis sources He has worked as a left back. In addition, due to his conditions and profile, Alexander Zendejas it is another alternative that the technician has for that position.

Lainez will be added to names like those of Diego Valdes, Jorge Mere Y Juan Ferney Otero regarding men who had not participated in the tournament, but who will now fully enter the fight for a star position in the team of Santiago Solariwho will be looking for just his first victory of the campaign.