The hours, summary and analysis of the film

We’re counting every minute to see The hoursone of the most acclaimed films by the British director stephen daldryadaptation of the homonymous novel by Michael Cunningham and which is based on one of the best-known works of Virginia Woolf, Mrs Dallowayfourth novel made by the writer.

This story detailing a day in the life of Clarissa Dalloway, after the First World War, has been considered one of the great novels of the 20th century. His popularity skyrocketed with the publication of Cunningham’s novel and the film that hit theaters in 2002.

Let’s say that The Hours is metaliterature in all its splendor, a film that recreates three stories that come together through Woolf’s book. First, he talks about the bipolar disorder of the writer embodied by Nicole Kidman in the year 1923. The second is the story of Laura Brown, a housewife in Los Angeles in 1951 played by Julianne Mooreand a third protagonist is Clarissa Vaughn, a role played by meryl streepwhose story takes place in New York in the year 2001.

The virtues of this film are abundant, from the setting and makeup to the staging and dialogue. But, if they told us what is absolutely remarkable, without hesitating for a second or an hour, it would be the interpretation of these three great actresses, who lead us to discover the intimate secrets of three women who are falling into an abyss but who, in turn, are drawing their femininity with incredible force.

Thirteen painful phrases The hours

Get ready! This is an unmissable movie but, really, you have to be strong. The hours It leaves us with a combination of feelings where sadness is the queen of the 114 minutes that the production lasts, and death, pain and anxiety are its protagonists.

To go further and measure the terrain of what we will see, we decided to show you 13 phrases that moved our souls in this film.