The highest rated HBO Max series on IMDB

We live in times of oversized display to him entertainment. We want to see series and filmsbut at the same time we are not sure what we might like, given the amazing deal that appears before our eyes. For this reason, in this article we wanted to use the user ratings on the web page of reference for movie buffs and series buffs, if the word exists, IMDb. If you want to know what are the series available in hbo max plus valued for the spectatorsIn the same way that we have already shown you the best miniseries on the platform, we will break them down for you in a few paragraphs.

clarify that the series is it so ordered according to punctuation obtained in IMDb and that many of them have so many seasons that it is difficult to encompass each of their chapters within the general note. Otherwise, we believe that the selection made it is enough faithful to the best from the world of television that can be found in hbo max.

These are the best rated series on HBO Max’s IMDb

as much if you want series of impeccable workmanship and surgical precision in its developmentas would be the case with the acclaimed The Wire, as if you prefer the light comedy from Friends, hbo max has series to height of their demanding spectators.

blood brothers

Chernobyl

TheWire

The Sopranos

Game of Thrones

True Detective

Fargo

friends

After the spectacular success of the movie Saving Private Ryan, steven spielberg Y Tom Hanks decided to join forces again with a history set in the WWIIwhich is between the best television productions in historyas reflected by the 9.4 what do you get in IMDb. The action takes place in Europe and focuses on the Parachute Infantry, the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army. The Union between the brave members of the division and the brave of their actions, managed to stand out as much as to endure over timeup to the present day in the form of literary workcreated by Stephen Ambrose, and in television fiction available in hbo max.

Year: 2001

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 10

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Chernobyl

the bet of hbo max by miniserieswhere we find spectacular stories, is clear and the title before us is one of the best examples of the great job of the North American platform, obtaining a spectacular 9.4 in IMDb. Of course, the foundations on which the story started were perfect to build a intense narrativesince we have one of the largest nuclear disasters of our history, the fall of communism in Europe and the deceive the population. Whatever your reason for approaching Chernobyl, be careful wear your anti radiation suit.

Year: 2019

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 5

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

TheWire

Officially, in just a few weeks, we have become so addicts this Serie television set hbo maxthat already we recommend everyone, despite being a little late. The history of the police baltimoreorganized crime, drug sales and fine line between good and evil are represented in this fabulous work of fiction, mixed with some real charactersand offer us a raw perspective of the American way of life in a city where neither the police are so good, nor the traffickers are so despicable. with a note of 9.3 in IMDbThe Wire always sneaks into the charts best series in television history.

Year 2002

Seasons: 5

Available episodes: 60

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

The Sopranos

with a note of 9.2 in IMDbit was impossible not to talk about this Serie from hbo maxone of the reference series of the crime genre. The life of one of the mafia families most famous of the small screen has been so award winning What acclaimed by the public and leaves us the legacy of the great James Gandolfiniwho died a few years ago, and who converted Tony Soprano in one more member of our family, if you have the habit bribe, threaten and go to the psychologist looking for advice. unforgettable endingwhich you have surely heard or seen on some occasion, for an unforgettable series.

Year: 1999

Seasons: 6

Available episodes: 86

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Game of Thrones

We could do some funny introduction to this title, but it seems to me that you are not among the tiny group of people who do not know, at least in the most basic aspect, what it is about Game of Thronesthe Serie from hbo max acclaimed by the public with a 9.2 in IMDb. if you like the fantasythe medieval storiesbut that take us to alternative universes where everything is possible, the dragonsthe class and national struggles and, in short, you want to join the club of those who love the series, I will not entertain you anymore and leave it to your choice when to start enjoying this masterpiece.

Year 2011

Seasons: 8

Available episodes: 73

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

True Detective

Some seriesit is not known for what reasons, they manage to climb beyond momentary stardombecoming references of a genre or even in a way of making movies or television. The First season of True Detective achieved this milestone, with an overall grade of 8.9 in IMDbsupported by a solid and splendid scriptin addition to the amazing interpretations of Matthew McConaughey Y Woody Harrelson. If you want crimes, atonement and various mysticisms, this is your series. The couples that make up the different seasons of this production, all of them of recognized prestige, further elevate the proposal of hbo max.

Year 2014

Seasons: 3

Available episodes: 24

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Fargo

We continue this list with a trip to the deep americathe one where the skyscrapers are conspicuous by their absence and where the lucky guys murder without trace and guys with bad luck they end up knee-deep in mud. If you want to enjoy a series where tanglesin the purest Coen style, are guaranteed, where the police investigations go through somewhat different channels than usual and where the minnesota snow is as protagonist as the actors themselves, you should give this a chance Serie from hbo maxwho has achieved a meritorious 8.9 in IMDb.

Year 2014

Seasons: 4

Available episodes: 41

Approximate duration: 50 minutes

friends

One of the reference series from hbo maxthat many people know each other from top to bottom and that it is impossible not to recommendin addition to having obtained a score of 8.8 in IMDbcaused a furore at the end of the last century. On this occasion, we will meet a group of friends, in the wonderful city of New York, which have already become part of our lives. If you’ve been holed up or holed up in a bunker for the last 20 years, you should give one of the most important comedy series in the history of television.

Year: 1994

Seasons: 10

Episodes: 235

Approximate duration: 20 minutes

