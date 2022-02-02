The great sacrificed in the Tri with the arrival of Chicharito and it is not Funes Mori

The player who would leave the Mexican team now that Chicharito returns

February 02, 2022 11:10 a.m.

The lack of goals and the pressure that exists both inside and outside the Mexican team has made Gerardo Martino look for alternatives in the Mexican attack. According to Enrique Bermúdez, Tata had already contacted Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez.

The return of Chicharito to Mexican team It would mean that another El Tri striker is no longer considered. Through TUDN, Enrique Bermúdez acknowledged that Gerardo Martino He has spoken with Javier Hernández and has asked him to apologize to the group and to the coach himself so that the doors of El Tri are opened to him.

The same journalist assured that the player who would sacrifice Gerardo Martino from his list is the striker Santiago Gimenez whom the DT sees very tender for the Mexican teamthat’s why you need Chicharitowithout leaving the support to Rogelio Funes Mori Y Raul Jimenez.

Will Chicharito meet Gerardo Martino?

Enrique Bermudez assures that after raffling the match with Panama the meeting could take place between Javier Hernandez and Gerardo Martino. The LA Galaxy striker is in Mexico and this further opens up Perro Bermúdez’s version of Chicharito’s pardon.