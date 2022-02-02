the “erased” that will stay in Toluca despite not being considered by Ignacio Ambriz

After many days of rumors and possibilities, the novel between Ian González and Deportivo Toluca came to an end. In Bolavip We have talked about the clear intentions that both parties had to separate their paths, but unfortunately they could not achieve it and everything seems to indicate that they will continue to be linked for at least 6 more months. And this, as if that were not enough, He took away the possibility for Ignacio Ambriz to sign another foreigner…

Since Nacho arrived at the Red Devils bench, back in early December 2021, it was known that the 28-year-old Spanish center forward was not going to have a place in the first team. In the preseason he had very little room and in the first 3 days of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 Tournament he has not even been called up. It is evident that he does not enter into the consideration of the technician, for which he has moved heaven and earth to leave the institution.

As reported on their social networks Juan Carlos Cartagenaa journalist who covers the news of Choricero, Ian González and his representative were presented with various offers from abroad, but none ended up convincing them. “He is going to stay in Toluca. Although he does not occupy a place as a foreigner in European leagues because he is Spanish, some markets close after the FIFA Date. That is why the clubs continue to analyze options and did not rush to sign him.”

“Here in Mexico, on the contrary, it was urgent to drop him to be able to register another (foreign) element. He had opportunities in Turkey, Poland, the second division of Spain, South America and even Major League Soccer, but due to this issue of calendars they collapsed ” , full. In this way, he will continue at the club with the clear objective of showing Ambriz that he deserves opportunities.

Ian González deprived Ignacio Ambriz of the last reinforcement

As we had told you in Bolavip in the last few hours, Ignacio Ambriz and the Toluca board had a foreign attacker in their sights to sign him on the closing of the transfer market. But nevertheless, they needed to drop González to release a quota and this did not happen.