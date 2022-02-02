The day Britney Spears was free | Alternatives

The singer Britney Spears, in Beverly Hills in 2018. / CHRIS PIZELLO / AP

She wondered sometimes if that had been the closest she had ever come to selling her soul to the devil. She knew it was the only smart thing for her to do at the moment, anyway. She simply saw no other option. And, after all, those songs had long since ceased to be his. If they ever were. “Oops!… I did It Again”? She sometimes felt real embarrassment when she came across that video clip in the windows of television stores. Although, to tell the truth, it had been a long time since that happened. About putting it on television. Television didn’t even exist anymore. At least not the way she experienced it. Now the music that played on the screens did not even need pop divas. It was composed of machines, like those of the 1984 from Orwell.

Sometimes I fantasized that this theme served as the soundtrack to the launch of some nuclear rocket. “Oops!… I did It Again”, a uniformed sergeant would shout by pressing the famous red planetary destruction button. Wasn’t it that kind of thing that ended up being financed with investment funds? He surely was exaggerating. As always they had reproached him.

He still remembered how they explained to him what a mutual fund was. With a childish language, as if she were a girl who had never gotten to take off those pink pom-pom scrunchies. “It’s money looking for money,” they said. And she imagined how her songs became vile metal detectives, turning into speculative rental movements in distant cities like Madrid, or managing to commercialize the blessed vaccine that saved humanity in 2021. Money that was looking for money. Money was what they were going to give her. Much. And it was what she needed. The rest, at that moment, did not matter. The important thing was to leave something safe from the hands of her father. Something to cling to once she regained her free, functioning adult status. Custody of her children. The normality.

But that was a long time coming.

It is true that, perhaps, shaving his head did not help much to improve his public image. But she was so sick of it all. And she wasn’t the only one who had gone out partying without panties. what had she been Parisor of Lindsay? They also messed up well on those nights. But they were not mothers, of course. There was a subtle difference. That she had a good time and let her hair down from time to time automatically invalidated her as her mother. And she gave wings to her family to turn her into a puppet capable of giving tours, piecework and even getting residences in Las Vegas, but not managing her own estate or her affections.

That’s why he needed money. That’s why he sold half of his rights to investment funds. Because he needed liquidity. And, as much as they say that art makes you free, she considered that, at that time, freedom was found in money. As much as she could lose control over her work. Her work. As if at that point that matter of “the work.”

Had she ever become a true author? Her songs were signed by dozens of alleged writers. It was something that seemed impossible in the nineties, when she began her stardom. In those days, one could even meet the one who was to be responsible for her affairs. In the two thousand everything changed. The number of composers of the themes began to increase, as well as the producers. The songs had ceased to be works born of a supposed personal inspiration that made artistic expression through music necessary. The authors had ceased to have that conception, so nineteenth century, of beings touched by the muses. Technology had brought back the idea of ​​the author as a mere craftsman who builds themes based on what is supposed to be liked the most. He will be able to sell more. money looking for money, as they used to say. Pop music had become a gigantic money-making machine. Like her.

But the worst came with Spotify and the damn algorithm. Not that she understood much of it either. She just noticed that her songs had stopped having an introduction and a chorus, like those that she so beautifully composed Max Martin; to move on to start directly with the chorus. The song had to catch the audience in the first thirty seconds to count as a play on Spotify. Their themes were also shortened. From that moment, three minutes was already a lot. The music divided and multiplied as if they were slices of sound capable of further dividing and multiplying their dividends. Music was no longer music, it was economics. And the artists, truth be told, didn’t seem to understand much about it.

Who was going to tell her that she would be a pioneer in selling her musical heritage. What she had to do out of necessity and family problems became a common currency during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. Even the illustrious bob dylan ended up selling its publishing catalog for 300 million dollars. Of course, the poor also needed liquidity. The sale of physical records had plummeted after the arrival of the internet and streaming. The streaming companies paid what came to be a small handout for each reproduction. And then, during the fateful years of 2020 and 2021, forget playing live, what had saved artists from ruin during the new millennium. Selling was the only solution.

It was then that the songs ended up being what they had been trying to be for years: figures.

At the time, she didn’t realize where all this might lead. At that time, there was only need. The consequences came later. But nobody considered them important, since they only affected art. And who cared about that? To investment funds, no.

The investment funds (which were exemplified in four large companies) the only thing they wanted, and achieved with all that, was to get the damn authors off their backs. They had an algorithm that told them what they liked the most, how to get it and what mechanisms to use. They had a whole collection with millions of songs to play with and to get information from. Then Orwell gave them the key. Why so many authors, so many composers? It was better that the pop songs were decided by a machine. A robot capable of giving the public what he wanted. And to them, their money. If even in 2020 there was a tool capable of generating a “human error” in production to make it sound “more authentic”. Getting rid of the concept of author gave them a great advantage.

Now that there is so much discussion about freedom of expression, it is also worth asking what freedom we have when our art is marked and moved by the simple value of being profitable for large companies and funds.

Thus, Britney gradually stopped listening to her songs on the radio. And even she was a little offended to see bot-created tracks getting more views than she ever had. But she couldn’t play against that which knows what you want better than you, thanks to the information provided by your phone, your computer, your consumption.

Yes, surely Britney Spears he had sold his soul to the devil. Because the day Britney was free was the day music stopped enslaving her. In which she stopped being a broken toy, because she wasn’t even considered a toy anymore. No one wanted to play with her anymore, because there were other, more lucrative items to play with.

We may now be tempted not to take these movements seriously. Of not taking pop music seriously. But it is important to remember that what moves those above also affects those below.

Music has been a very lucrative business throughout history. But it has also been one of the most powerful means of expression when it comes to transmitting anti-establishment messages, which tell us about changes and revolutions. From the feeling that is born in the streets and moves hearts. If this medium becomes completely commodified, allowing authors to cease to be considered a necessary element in the production chain, we will find ourselves with a world that is more present than it seems. One in which the message broadcast by the waves is the one dictated by the powerful. And in which the people are losing more and more voice.

Now that there is so much discussion about freedom of expression, it is also worth asking what freedom we have when our art is marked and moved by the simple value of being profitable for large companies and funds. In which technology trips up those who don’t belong to their labels and aborts any kind of artistic innovation. Of counterculture.

It is dangerous to listen only to those who govern. It is necessary to have the possibility of accessing other voices, even if they do not tell us what we expect to hear. It is essential to continue having authors who have the freedom to express themselves. And to have channels where they can do it without submitting to an algorithm. The extreme commodification of art can come to deny the existence of the author and, above all, the possibility that he can live from his work without being subject to the profitability set by those who have the privilege to do so.

If Britney had to sell her soul to the devil to get her freedom, let’s not let her future become our present.