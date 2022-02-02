The creators of VLC denounce that there are people direct debiting receipts in their IBAN for donations

Image : VideoLAN

VLC doesn’t need introductions. Recognizable from a league by the traffic cone, it is still one of the most powerful video players out there 20 years after its creation. And if that were not enough, free and open source.

The news is the following. The creators of VLC denounced on Tuesday that some people are using their bank account for donations, whose IBAN is published on their website, to direct payments for other services.

VideoLAN, the non-profit organization that coordinates the development of VLC from Paris, published a screenshot On twitter in which you can see a charge of 14.99 euros for a subscription to the newspaper Le Telegramme. Someone would have debited the payment to the VideoLAN account, so you’re not only using VLC for free, you’re also reading that newspaper at your expense.

“Did you think people couldn’t sink any lower? You thought wrong”, VideoLAN administrators wrote on Twitter. “People have no shame”

VideoLAN can request a refund from your bank and block these direct debits, but you have to do it one by one because the banks do not review the new authorizations, which should be signed by the account owner. (In practice, it is trivial to domicile anything in someone else’s account).

We contacted VideoLAN to find out if they took any action against this type of vandalism, but did not receive an immediate response.

There are two fundamental ways of contribute to the development of VLC: participating as a programmer/translator/documenter in the open source project or donating money, either by PayPal, by bank transfer or in crypto.