The city of Rotterdam will dismantle a historic bridge so that Jeff Bezos’ ship can pass

Photo : saul loeb ( Getty Images )

The founder of Amazon and astronaut Jeff Bezos wants to show that, with enough money, you can move mountains, or at least bridges. as quoted dutchnews Y Boat Internationalthe city of Rotterdam will temporarily dismantle the historic Koningshaven Bridge in order for a luxury superyacht to be rumors was commissioned by Bezos to go out to sea.

The main problem is that the boat is too big. Developed by Dutch yacht builder Oceanco, the ship has an estimated length of 127 meters. When she is finished, she will become the largest sailing ship in the world, according to Boat International. Oceanco Contact with the municipality of Rotterdam and requested that the bridge be dismantled because its 40-meter clearance is not high enough to accommodate the yacht’s three gigantic masts. Oceanco and Bezos have offered to finance the decommissioning themselves.

The heavy bridge, a monument built in 1927, it is known locally as “De Hef”, according DutchNews. De Hef was badly damaged during the bombing of Rotterdam in World War II and has since undergone multiple renovations, the most recent in 2017. That occasion was supposed to mark the last time the bridge would be taken down for the foreseeable future, but the Dutch Council is rumored to have made an exception for the richest man in the world.

Needless to say, not everyone in Rotterdam is thrilled at the idea of ​​rigging a nearly century-old local landmark at the behest of a billionaire, despite claims by some that the project could bring temporary jobs. “Employment is important, but there are limits to what you can do with our heritage,” said Ton Wesselink, a member of the Rotterdam Historical Society, according the NL Times.

Rumors of the Amazon founder’s involvement in building the ship began with Brad Stone’s 2021 book about the entrepreneur, amazonunbound, which was cited by Bloomberg Business Week. In addition to the 400-foot behemoth, Stone claimed that Bezos had commissioned a smaller “support yacht,” which reportedly comes equipped with its own helipad. In related nonsense spending, Bezos has also invested $42 million for a 150-meter-tall mechanical clock capable of running for 10,000 years.

But Bezos isn’t the only billionaire spending money on luxury yachts. As global economies recovered from a year of lockdowns, yacht sales were booming. Superyachts had a banner year in 2021, with a total of 887 units sold worldwide according a report by the maritime data firm VesselsValue. That marks a 77% increase in sales from the previous year and more than double the number of yachts sold in 2019.

According to that same report, an unprecedented gain in wealth during the pandemic among the world’s richest people and renewed demand for semi-isolated activities were in part the reason for the increase in yacht sales. Lonely billionaires needed something to spend all that new capital on.

Now it seems that the demand for yachts has outstripped supply. Recent supply chain disruptions, coupled with inherently long ship build times, means high prices may rise further, points out Bloomberg.