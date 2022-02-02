“The children of today will be the most empathetic generation of the future”

In the end, there are many lifesavers, but few “wound savers” he affirms in ‘Learn together’. I wanted to make a book full of energetic breaths, a medicine cabinet full of beauty that helps heal those wounds”. from the poem “Defense of joy” by Mario Benedetti, the author brings together his life experience and learning from recent years to deal with uncertainty, pain or fear.

Albert Espinosa He is a writer, screenwriter, actor and film director. He has sold more than three million books in 42 countries, with titles like ‘The yellow world’, ‘What I’ll tell you when I see you again’, ‘The blue world. Love your chaos’, ‘If you say come, I’ll leave everything… but tell me, come’ and ‘The best thing about going is coming back’. with his film ‘Fourth Floor’, directed by Antonio Mercero, was nominated for the Goya Award, and the TV series ‘Red Bracelets’winner of two Emmy awards, managed to make her story and that of her hospital colleagues go viral beyond our borders, moving Steven Spielberg, who was in charge of the American version.

