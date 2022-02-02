a great power, not only carries a great responsibility… Too it has its charms.

All the actors who have played the famous ‘Spider-man’ in the tapes of live action they ended up madly in love with their respective co-stars.

Despite the producer’s warnings, currently, Tom Holland and Zendaya live their romance to the fullest. But nevertheless, fate was different for the other two actors who brought the arachnid superhero to life: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garlfield. Next, how were the romances of the actors off the screen.

The charm of Spider-Man: So were the romances of the actors off the screen

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst they gave the audience one of the most romantic kisses in the rain. The chemistry that arose between the two actors was such that the romance between peter parker Y mary jane ended up going through the screen.

The co-stars were so careful about their romance that even the director of the tape, Sam Raimi, confessed that he had not been aware of their relationship, until both told him about it. “They seemed to start dating, I think, in the middle of the first movie. In fact, I had some concerns about that, mostly because if something happened between them, they would lose their on-screen chemistry.”, Raimi confessed.

Regrettably, by the second Spider-Man movie, Kirsten and Tobey were no longer together. Nowadays, Dunst has two children with actor Jesse Plemons, while Maguire also shares two children with jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, from whom he separated in 2016.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who brought ‘Gwen Stacy‘, fThey were one of the favorite couples in Hollywood after falling madly in love on the film sets of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man‘. As Emma herself confessed, the romance arose due to the jokes they played on each other while filming.

The ex-couple was together from 2011 to 2015. According to close sources, The courtship ended due to the tight schedule that both actors had, but not due to lack of love, so today both maintain a cordial relationship. Nowadays, Emma is the wife of director Dave McCary, with whom she shares a young daughter, while Andrew Garfield is dating model Alyssa Miller.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Holland and Zendaya tried to heed director Amy Pascal’s warning not to get romantically involved.however, the actors who give life to peter parker Y MJ in the most recent Sony trilogy They couldn’t help but fall madly in love.

The relationship between Tom and Zendaya It was confirmed in early July of this year when the actors were caught kissing inside Holland’s car. Currently, both are enjoying their relationship.