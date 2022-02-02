Hyundai has found an important gold mine in terms of brand image by sponsoring Hollywood blockbusters. In addition, he has done it together with the figure of the modea actor, Tom Holland, who embodies, among others, the role of Peter Parker (Spider-Man) in the Marvel film. The company repeats advertising action with the British actor in his new film, ‘Uncharted’, with the Hyundai Tucson “Beast” Concept.

The Asian company has developed a concept car based on the new Hyundai Tucson (test) for Holland’s new film. It has been created by Hyundai Design and Technical Center in Irvine (California, United States), in collaboration with Sony Pictures. Already thematic of the film has served as inspiration to give the SUVs Korean a much more robust and adventurous look.

Hyundai Tucson “Beast” Concept: the car from the movie ‘Uncharted’

The changes with respect to Tucson Standard features include a metal bumper on the front, a front-mounted LED light bar, and a snorkel. We also find a custom luggage rack, side steps and bolt-on fenders for a much more off-road look. The set rests on a set of black finished steel wheels wrapped in Toyo Nitto A/T tyres. The suspension has been raised to offer greater ground clearance and better off-road dimensions (approach, breakover and departure angles).

Here the improvements seem to end, as Hyundai has not revealed any more images or details about the Hyundai Tucson “Beast” Concept. The vehicle will star in some scenes in the new Sony film, ‘Uncharted‘. The feature film is based on the popular Naughty Dog video game saga exclusively for the PlayStation platform, where Tom Holland will bring to life the character of Nathan Drakealong with Mark Wahlberg (Victor “Sully” Sullivan) and Antonio Banderas (Moncada).

In addition to the Tucson off-road prototype, other Hyundai vehicles will appear in the film. It will be included to Genesis G90, G80 and GV90. In addition, the Asian company has launched a television commercial (above) where we can see Tom Holland next to the new Tucson in a laundry room. Do not miss it.

‘Uncharted’ will hit Spanish cinemas next February 11th.