The best looks of Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner, on her 4th birthday

“Our baby is 4. Happy Birthday to the girl who changed my whole world”, he wrote a few hours ago Kylie Jenner in his most recent Instagram post, where he has more than 300 million followers and with which he wanted to publicly congratulate his firstborn.

In addition, he uploaded a grayscale photo in which his daughter’s father appears, the rapper Travis Scotthis daughter Stormy and her, while the three of them share a tender family hug. Despite her young age, Stormi has made it clear that she is not only part of the new generation of the clan of the kardashian jennerbut she has potential as a fashionista, so four of the most iconic looks of the minor are reviewed below.

(Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott/Instagram)

The first and one of the most striking, more for the accessory than for the outfit, was when she wore a light-colored embroidered set that she wore with gold sandals and that she completed with a mini pink Hermès bag, model Kelly II, which It has a price of 383 thousand pesos despite the fact that it barely measures 20 centimeters.

(Stormy Webster/Instagram)

The second is a miniature dress that functioned as a copy of the one her mother, Kaylie Jenner, wore during the 2019 Met Gala, which was a copy made by Alejandro Collection with the same details as the original, such as embroidery, transparencies and lilac feathers, both on the sleeve and on the hem.

(Stormy Webster/Instagram)

The third was one of the most stylish moments between mother and daughter, that being heir to one of the most followed women in the world, gives the advantage that any garment can be tailored especially for her, like when Kylie uploaded a photo with her little girl, while both wear the same brown coat, Jenner in her original version made by Marine Serre, which she combined with Givenchy heels, while Stormi wore it with white Nike sneakers.

(Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster/Instagram

The fourth of the outfits was when Stormy Websterwore a dress, coat, boots and even a visor, from the Gucci brand, which, making clear his modern and urban style, very similar to that of his father and that, according to the accounts, added the amount of 60 thousand Mexican pesos.

(Stormy Webster/Instagram)