The BCN Film Fest will pay tribute to producer Jeremy Thomas

The event, which will take place from April 21 to 29, will screen Oliver Stone’s new documentary about JFK and an adaptation of ‘Maigret’

The BCN Film Festival will pay tribute to Jeremy Thomass, producer of films such as ‘The Last Emperor’, ‘Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence’ or ‘The Protective Sky’, in its sixth edition, which will take place from April 21 to 29 in Barcelona. The festival already includes from its poster the tribute to Thomas by evoking the child emperor who runs towards the light of the well-known Bertolucci film.

The director of the contest, Conxita Casanovasunderlined this Wednesday in the first preview of the programming that “this edition, in which will return to normal In contrast to the last two editions in the midst of a pandemic, it intends to vindicate the inspiring figures”. Casanovas has announced that in the official section everything will be “premierees in Spain” except for one exception that was presented at the San Sebastián festival and, in this way, titles such as ‘Eugenie Grandet’, an adaptation of Honoré de Balzac’s classic, “a very delicate period drama” directed by Marc Dugain; or ‘JFK revisited: The looking glass’, in which Oliver Stone shows the continuation of his investigations into the Kennedy assassination. Thirty years after the first ‘JFK’, Stone shows the results of his investigations in declassified files and adds to the debate the fact that conspiracy theories about the death of JFK are “conspiracy facts”.

In ‘Les choses humains’, the filmmaker Yvan Attal, who will be present in Barcelona, ​​deals with the subject of a trial for the rape of a young woman, a film in which his wife Charlotte Gainsbourg and his son Ben Attal take part. And one of the highlights of the competitive section will be ‘maiger’the latest version of the Simenon character, in this case played by Gérard Depardieu and directed by Patrice Leconte.

Director Will Sharpe narrates in ‘The electrical life of Louis Wain’the extraordinary life of the eccentric British artist, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, whose humorous and even psychedelic photographs helped transform the perception of cats.

Karpov vs. Korchnoy

Without abandoning the biopic genre, ‘The Phantom of the Open’by Craig Roberts, is a dramedy (dramatic comedy) that tells the story of Maurice Flitcroft, a crane operator and an optimistic dreamer, who, with the support of his family and friends, managed to participate in the 1976 British Open Golf without having never played golf.

Out of competition, ‘The storms of Jeremy Thomas’ will be screened in Barcelona, ​​a film on the road in which the director Mark Cousin accompanies the producer on his usual drive from England to the Cannes Film Festival.

In the wake of the success of the “Lady’s Gambit” series, the BCN Film Fest will exhibit ‘The world champion’by Aleksey Sidorov, which reconstructs the mythical game of 1978 between Anatoly Karpov, then world champion, and his former teacher and deserter to the West Viktor Korchnoi, a projection that Karpov himself will present in Barcelona and that he will take advantage of to play a simultaneous with eight rivals.

In ‘I want to talk about’by Claire Simon, reproduces the conversation transcribed and published by the journalist Michèle Manceaux and Yann Andréa, in which he dissects the intricate relationship he had with the French writer Marguerite Duras, 38 years older than him.

The Chinese blockbuster will lead the China by Cine Asia section ‘The battle at Lake Changjin‘, by Chang jin hu, the highest grossing Chinese film, focused on the battle that was a turning point in the Korean War after the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army entered North Korea 71 years ago.

popular prices

Among the novelties, Casanovas has highlighted the new section of short films, hand in hand with the ESCAC, with a selection of titles in competition; and the incorporation of two new partners, Netflix and Grup 62.

The director has announced that this year the popular prices will be maintained, 3.90 euros per ticket, with the intention of “recovering the public that has abandoned cinemas in these times of pandemic.”

After the last edition, with harsh capacity restrictions, in which it received 11,000 spectators and the stellar presence of Johnny Depp and Isabelle Huppert, the festival hopes this year to recover the red carpet with popular guests.