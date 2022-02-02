‘The Batman’: All the actors who have personified the bat man.

In recent weeks, Warner has made it clear that batman it’s a sophisticated take on the character’s backstory.

This time, Robert Pattinson He will be in charge of embodying DC’s favorite antihero and joins a long tradition of actors who have left their mark on the history of television and cinema.

Who has played Batman?

So far ten actors have taken the place, in addition to the different adaptations, from dark and disturbing interpretations, to the lightest and funniest. There are a wide variety of versions of Batman, as if to shore up his place as a dark symbol in pop culture:

At just 23 years old, he was the first and until now youngest actor to play Batman. The show had a plot slow, unclear and strangely ambiguous. He never managed to express the moral conflicts of Batman, so in vogue in the middle of the age of great Hollywood police dramas.

batman and robin premiered in 1949 with a central character who was much more like his comic book version. And although it was not a success, it did arouse the interest of the public and garnered positive reviews. Lowery even starred in the DC’s first crossover.

Taking a fresh look at the character and set in the joyous 1960s, Adam West was the titular actor of the character in the already classic series, And he did it with a curious sense of humor and quirky staging, West’s Batman became iconic.

On this occasion, it would be a dark and gloomy version, one that would also be directed by a director already known by then for his gloomy and elegant style, Tim Burton.

The actor had impressed the director in his performance in Western Tombstone and for Kilmer it was “a golden opportunity”, but things did not work out: Kilmer’s behavior became a source of tension on the set.

batman foreverr was not a box office disaster, the producers’ decision to hire George Clooney, who by 1997 was a star, until it was recorded batman and robin

The film was a nonsense that buried any intention of continuing the saga, Clooney regretted having participated in the film and called the production “a waste of money.”

Christopher Nolan redeemed the character completely, hired Christian Bale, a method actor who gave the character a ferocity and depth unknown.

Most considered him an actor without enough nuances for Batman, but the truth is that until now, he is the darkest and most violent version of the character.

Especially for his resemblance to the brutal version of Frank Miller in The Dark Knight Returns.

Now with ‘The Batman’, the choice of Robert Pattinson was criticized, as the actor is remembered for his characters in Harry Potter as Cedric Diggory and Twilight as Edward Cullen.