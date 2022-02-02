“The Batman”: a month after its premiere, look at the new posters of its characters

Robert Pattinson He is getting closer to reaching theaters as Batman and, of course, his alter ego, Bruce Wayne, the millionaire that he is during the day, at night, avenging Gotham City with his dramatic and masked touch.

“TheBatman” is the new movie Matt Reeves (franchise of “Planet of the Apes”) that will show a younger facet of the hero who was brought to life on the big screen by renowned actors such as Adam West, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck in the “League of the Apes” movies. of Justice”.

And a month after the premiere, Warner Bros. revealed the new official posters that present their main characters one by one. Among them to the singular Catwoman/ Selina Kyle from Zoe Kravitz (“Big Little Lies,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), the haunting Riddler/ Edward Nashton from paul dano (“Amor & Piedras,” “12 Years a Slave”) and at Penguin/ Oswald Cobblepotan unrecognizable Colin Farrell (“The Gentlemen,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”).

Zoë Kravitz is Catwoman in “The Batman” | Official Poster: Courtesy Warner Bros



The images are written “Unmask the truth” (along with the characteristic question mark, the villain’s signature), a phrase that is still key to the film given the role that Pattinson’s Batman will have in the story, as well as the game. of ingenuity to which the Riddler will introduce him. Still, this message is reminiscent of the “Batman: The Dark Knight” (2008) posters from Christopher Nolan, intervened by the trademark of the Joker of Heather Ledger: “Why so serious?” (Why so serious?).

Paul Dano as The Riddler in “The Batman” | Official Poster: Courtesy Warner Bros



Based on the DC comics, and on the vigilante bat created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, “The Batman” completes its leading cast with figures such as Jeffrey Wright (“No Time to Die,” “Westworld”) as Detective James Gordon; John Turturro (“Transformers” saga, “The Plot Against America”) as carmine falcon; Peter Sarsgarard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Interrogation”) as the prosecutor Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as the mayoral candidate real beauty; and with Andy Serkis (from the “Planet of the Apes” movies, “Black Panther”) as alfred.

Produced by Reeves alongside Dylan Clark (with whom he worked on “Planet of the Apes”), and a team with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel, as executive producers. The music is in charge of the composer Michael Giacchino (“Spider-Man,” “Jurassic World,” “Star Wars,” “Up”).

Colin Farrell is The Penguin in “The Batman” | Official Poster: Courtesy Warner Bros



While behind the scenes of the director includes the Oscar nominee, Greig Fraser (“Dune,” “Lion”); the design producer James Chinlund (from “Planet of the Apes”); editors William Hoy and Tyler Nelson (“Rememory”); Oscar winner for costume design Jacqueline Durran (“1917,” “Little Women” “Anna Karenina”). premiere the March 3rd in Argentine cinemas.