The Alpha – Mi Mami lyrics

“The Alpha – My Mommy lyrics”

[Letra de “Mi Mami” ft. Cardi B]

[Intro: Cardi B]

Cardi-B

[Coro: El Alfa]

I am your daddy, you are my mommy

I am your daddy, you are my mommy

I-I-I am your daddy, you are my mommy

When you give me that bread, I put the salami

I am your daddy, daddy, you are my mommy, mommy

I am your daddy, daddy, you are my mommy, mommy

I am your daddy, daddy, you are my mommy, mommy

When you give me that bread, I put the salami

[Post-Coro: Cardi B & (El Alfa)]

You are my daddy (And you are my mommy)

You are my daddy (And you are my mommy)

You are my daddy (And you are my mommy)

You are my daddy (And you are my mommy)

[Verso 1: Cardi B]

I am the golden flame

With palomo I don’t do a choir (Cardi)

The true lazy, fine, everything is delicious (Wuh)

You gave me an AP, uh (AP), do you want me to give you a selfie?

I laugh at you, I say “lol” (Hah)

‘Toy in vanity and you in love (Cardi)

I want to feel the best (Huh)

In my bed making love to me (Brr), right now

[Coro: El Alfa]

I am your daddy, you are my mommy

I am your daddy, you are my mommy

I-I-I am your daddy, you are my mommy

When you give me that bread, I put the salami

I am your daddy, daddy, you are my mommy, mommy

I am your daddy, daddy, you are my mommy, mommy

I am your daddy, daddy, you are my mommy, mommy

When you give me that bread, I put the salami

[Post-Coro: Cardi B & (El Alfa)]

You are my daddy (And you are my mommy)

You are my daddy (And you are my mommy)

You are my daddy (And you are my mommy)

You are my daddy (Yah!)

[Verso 2: El Alfa]

I am your daddy, the one for the block

Stay with me, marry me, I kill the first one that meets you

She is a rapper, but she dresses fine

Balenciaga bag with one ‘I repair’, I like when she walks

When we’re in bed, he eats me like Kentucky

At the disco, with a pile of diamonds, flow “Walk It Like I Talk It”

Your friend is clear that I am your loqui-troqui

The one you like above and below, I’m ‘more’ stronger than Rocky

[Puente: El Alfa]

You’re clear that I’m your cool daddy (Chulo)

You ‘tá aficiá’ of me because it gives me ‘your (Ass)

You’re-you’re-you’re clear that I’m your pimp daddy (Chulo)

You ‘tá aficiá’ of me because it gives me ‘your (Ass)

[Coro: El Alfa]

I am your daddy, you are my mommy

I am your daddy, you are my mommy

I-I am your daddy, you are my mommy

When you give me that bread, I put the salami

I am your daddy, daddy, you are my mommy, mommy

I am your daddy, daddy, you are my mommy, mommy

I am your daddy, daddy, you are my mommy, mommy

When you give me that bread, I put the salami

[Post-Coro: Cardi B & (El Alfa)]

You are my daddy (And you are my mommy)

You are my daddy (And you are my mommy)

You are my daddy (And you are my mommy)

You are my daddy (And you are my mommy)

[Outro: El Alfa & Cardi B]

the alpha

cardi