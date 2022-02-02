The 5 best movies with time loops for Groundhog Day

In its original shade, The Groundhog Day is a method historically used by farmers in Canada and the US to predict the end of winter. They were guided by the behavior of their animals when they came out of hibernation every February 2. But its link with the seventh art is, without a doubt, the indisputable reference for the cinematographic plots on time loops. That is, for those cinematographic stories about characters who relive the same period over and over and over again. Usually in a nightmarish way, trying to escape from such a situation.

We offer you this selection of what we consider to be the 5 best movies about time loops as well as where to watch them online. Which is your favorite? Do you miss any?

Caught in time Lost in Translation edge of tomorrow Source code destiny

Caught in time

Platform: Movistar+, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes

Year: 1993

Director: Harold Ramis

Starring Bill Murray (Phill), Andie MacDowell (Rita), Chris Elliott (Larry), Stephen Tobolowsky (Ned), Brian Doyle-Murray (Buster) Y Marita Geraghty (Nancy). More of $70 million raised from a budget of $14.5 million. In the acknowledgments section, we highlight his BAFTA award in the category of best original screenplay and his nomination for best screenplay at New York Critics Circle.

Lost in Translation

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes

Year 2003

Director: Sofia Coppola

Starring Bill Murray Y Scarlett Johansson. More of $119 million raised worldwide from a low budget of 4 million dollars. We highlight your 4 nominations to the Oscar awards in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Bill Murray) Y best original screenplay which was in the category he won. We also highlight your 3 BAFTA Awards or their 3 Golden Globes among other prizes and nominations of different consideration.

edge of tomorrow

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes

Year 2014

Director: Doug Liman

Starring Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton Y Brendan Gleeson. More of $370 million raised worldwide from a budget of $178 million. The feature film is based on the manga and novel “All you need is kill‘” from hiroshi sakurazaka. As curiosities of the production, it was shot practically in its entirety in the same sets used in the saga of ‘Harry Potter‘.

Source code

Platform: Movistar+, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 34 minutes

Year 2011

Director: Duncan Jones

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga Y Jeffrey Wright. More of $147 million raised worldwide from a budget of $32 million. As curiosities of the feature film, we highlight the change of protagonist since it was initially intended for Topher Grace although he gave in his place to the actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

destiny

Platform: Netflix, AppleTV, RakutenTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 37 minutes

Year 2014

Director: Peter Spierig and Michael Spierig

Starring Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, Noah Taylor, Christopher Kirby Y Jim Knobeloch. It is based on the short story “All You Zombies” from Robert A. Heinlein. A feature film of 5 million dollars of budget and in which it raised 4 million dollars. He got 11 applications in the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Award (AACTA) of those who won in 4 categories: Best Actress (Sarah Snook), Best Cinematography, Best Editing Y best production design. Also your Special Award for Best Science Fiction Film and the special award for best screenplay awarded by the Toronto After Dark Film Festival.

It may interest you…

Jason Statham’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

Margot Robbie’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

Jamie Foxx’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

Keanu Reeves’ Top 10 Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

Diane Keaton’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

References: Justwatch

