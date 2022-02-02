The 5 best diets to lose weight and not get fat later, according to nutritionists

The Royalty-style dietwhich is the next meghan markle, wife of Prince Harry; the one of intermittent fastingfollowed by Ben Affleck or Beyoncé; or the Nordic, based on the traditional diet from northern Europeare among the most complete and without rebound effect that were fashionable last year and that will be a trend in 2019, according to the ranking of European Medical Institute on Obesity (IMEO).

Rubén Bravo, nutrition expert and IMEO spokesman, who emphasizes the multiple side effects and subsequent rebound effect that the so-called ‘miracle diets’ entail, stresses that healthy weight loss methods must always be based on scientific evidence, they propose a loss of gradual weight and as a general rule do not exceed 1.5 kilos per week and 6 per month.

This ranking, the sixth launched by the institute, not only highlights the five best diets that have gained prominence in Spain over the last year, they also list the worst diets that they assure will continue to set trends in 2019.

better diets

Among the top five, the nutrient-dense diet stands out. A A diet rich in foods with a high nutritional density is one that provides proteins of high biological value, heart-healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and quality fiber from satiating foods and free of empty calories.

“It is a very effective type of diet that we often resort to in consultation, because it allows a more personalized development,” says Andrea Marqués, an expert in nutrition, dietetics and gastronomy at the IMEO. The drawback may be the initial adaptation to the restriction of sugars and saturated fats that can translate into certain parameters of anxiety at first.

The Royalty-style diet, which “is based mainly on the consumption of fruits and vegetables, high-quality proteins (such as free-range chicken and fish such as salmon or tuna) and nuts and seeds, while trying to avoid high consumption of gluten”, analyzes the expert nutritionist in dietetics and gastronomy Andrea Marqués. An approach that consists of eating healthy, prioritizing certain beneficial foods for health, and indulging in small treats from time to time.

Third, there is the intermittent fasting diet, which in addition to Beyonce and Ben Affleck, follows Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman. Those who practice it include in their routine periods ranging from several hours to even days in which they refrain from eating solid food. This type of diet allows you to lose between 1 and 1.5 kilos a week, including days of more festive or social eating that will be compensated with the days or hours of fasting. Of course, “you have to show a certain discipline when following the diet and on fasting days do low-intensity physical exercise,” adds Carmen Escalada, IMEO clinical nutritionist.





The Nordic diet consists of eating like a Viking. As a base, it prioritizes the consumption of vegetables and fruits (in less variety due to geographical issues, predominantly berries or red fruits, in compotes or as a snack), whole grains, a lot of oily fish, white and red meats in a smaller proportion, and olive oil. rapeseed instead of olive. “It is more about a healthy diet and a model of life than a diet itself that achieves quick, but volatile results,” notes Escalada, who recalls that you can lose between half and a kilo of fat a week with this plan.

Finally, the specialist controlled vegan diet. Some of the declared vegans are Alicia Silverstone, Natalie Portman and Brad Pitt, who have eliminated all those foods of animal origin: meat, fish, shellfish, eggs, dairy and honey. Although with it you can also lose weight in a healthy way (between half and a kilo a week), those who practice it do not usually do it for this purpose, but more out of a conviction of helping the environment or improving overall health. “Because this diet involves numerous restrictions, it is important to follow it with the support and advice of a specialized dietitian-nutritionist,” says the clinical nutritionist.





worst diets

The 800 calorie diet, which has among its followers Kylie Minogue, Renée Zellweger or Jennifer Aniston, is excessively restrictive, monotonous and deficient in nutrients, insufficient to keep the body of a physically active adult active. “It ranks first in the IMEO Ranking of the diets less indicated to lose weight during 2019 due to its popularity among women and adolescents and its versatile and chameleon-like character,” explains Estefanía Ramo, a nutritionist at the Institute, who recalls that 5 to 7 kilos can be lost but at the cost of numerous health risks, such as nutritional deficiencies (vitamin and mineral deficiencies), altered eating behavior (more hunger and anxiety and less satiety) or metabolic, low blood pressure or sugar,” says Ramo.

Second, the diet of detox teas and slimming coffee that has among its followers the names of Kim Kardashian, Demi Lobato and Gwyneth Paltrow, and basically consists of ingesting quantities of slimming teas and coffee in order to lose around 5 kilos a week. It uses a wide range of preparations rich in caffeine and theine, in capsules or infusions or based on herbs to which other effects related to weight loss are attributed, such as metabolism activators, appetite suppressants, toxin removers, energizing, laxative or diuretic, draining, anti-cellulite, fat burning, etc. It may seem that it works in the short term, but once those fluid losses are recovered, it leads to a great rebound effect.

Third, the blood group diet which has Demi Moore, Kate Winslet and Miranda Kerr, among its followers. Advocates believe that it is not only used to lose weight. Originating in the 1980s, it is based on the fact that “food that is good for some can be poison for others”. To date, there is no scientific study to support it.

Fourth, the ketogenic diet or keto diet, his fame is nourished by that of his famous followers, including Halle Barry, Jennifer López, Megan Fox or Adriana Lima. She causes a considerable loss of weight, in an express way, which is around 12 kilos per month, mainly by reducing carbohydrates.

They can affect the proper functioning of the body and lead to constipation, diarrhea, asthenia or muscle cramps, among others. In addition, they are dangerous for people with heart disease, since a high-fat diet can compromise the functioning of the heart, and not recommended in cases of compromised liver, due to the impossibility of metabolizing fats.

Lastly, the diet of nutritional supplements with slimming effects, who seem to have followed Eugenie of York and Prince Harry. They exert a series of effects related to weight loss: appetite suppression, digestion improvement, regulation of blood sugar levels and metabolism optimization.

“It is important to emphasize that these are nutritional supplements that do not replace, but complement certain deficiencies in a diet supervised by a professional,” emphasizes Mireia Elías, an expert in dietetics and sports nutrition at the IMEO.