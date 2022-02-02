The 10 Best Tim Burton Movies, Ranked

Many moviegoers can recognize a Tim Burton movie before it is announced on the screen. There are many clues to this, such as the gothic art styles and the recurring actors that appear in his films. Burton often has Johnny Depp and his former partner, Helena Bonham Carter, in numerous productions.

Tim Burton is known for the dark fantasy themes of his movies. He began his career in the film industry by creating short films during his time at Walt Disney. His first big movie was Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure in 1985, but is known for beetlejuice Y Edward Scissorhands.

10 Alice in Wonderland has great visuals but is a bit confusing

Everyone remembers the 1951 Disney classic, Alice in Wonderland, based on the books of Alicia by Lewis Carroll. Burton decides to take an even darker approach. He remakes the classic in his eponymous 2010 film, Alice in Wonderland. from the Wonders, starring the well-known Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

However, Alice in Wonderland the wonders It also features the participation of Anne Hathaway and the voice acting of the great Alan Rickman. Although critics praise Alice in Wonderland wonders for its performances and visual appeal, which earns the film over a billion dollars in ticket sales, there is still no cohesive storyline.

9 Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure Creates Success For Future Series

Burton’s feature film debut is unlike his other films. Warner Bros. hired Burton to direct The Great Adventure of Pee Wee from 1985, after the short films he created at Disney, Vincent Y Frankenweenie, will impress the production team. The Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure stars Paul Reuben as the main character Pee-Wee Herman, known for his comedic voice.

The success of The Great Adventure Pee Wee allows the creation of the successful series Pee-Wee’s Playhousewhich won fifteen Emmys. The Big Adventure also paves the way for Burton’s success with the 1988 film, Beetlejuice.

8 The Big Fish Movie Is Close To Burton’s Heart

Big Fish is a 2003 fantasy film based on Daniel Wallace’s 1998 novel of the same name. Fish stars Ewan McGregor as the young version of the protagonist Edward Bloom. Unfortunately, Edward is dying. His son, Will, is on a mission to find out which stories from his father’s life are true and which are made up.

bigfish is very close to Burton’s heart, as both of his parents passed away before he was hired to direct it. Steven Spielberg was originally the first choice to direct, but decided to focus more on Catch Me If You Can.

7 Frankenweenie Is Inspired By The Classic Frankenstein Movie

frankenweenie is a 3D stop-motion feature film based on Burton’s 1984 short film, created during his time at Disney. The 1931 film Frankenstein also inspires frankenweenie, based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel of the same title. frankenweenie It begins with a young man named Victor Frankenstein, who becomes interested in scientific experiments.

When Victor loses his dog to a freak accident, Victor brings his dog back, Frankenstein-style. frankenweenie features the participation of actresses Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, regulars in Burton’s films.

6 Would Roald Dahl have appreciated this Charlie and the Chocolate Factory movie?

Although it is known that Roald Dahl could not stand the 1971 adaptation of his novel Charlie and the chocolate factory, one can’t help but wonder what he would make of Burton’s 2005 adaptation. Charlie and the chocolate factory follows the well-known story of Charlie Bucket, who wins a contest by finding a golden ticket in a Wonka bar.

As usual, Johnny Depp is the protagonist. He plays the eccentric character of Willy Wonka. Helena Bonham Carter also appears as Charlie’s mother. Dahl is supposed to have appreciated this adaptation more, as her family estate was given full artistic control of the production in 1991.

5 Corpse Bride Lost The Oscar To Another Helena Bonham Carter Movie

The Corpse Bride is another stop-motion film directed by Tim Burton and Mike Johnson, who already collaborated on Nightmare Before Christmas. The Corpse Bride was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, but lost out to Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Rabbit. Wallace & Gromit also stars Helena Bonham Carter.

Corpse Bride is set in Victorian England and stars Johnny Depp in the role of Victor Van Dort. Victor is set to marry Victoria Everglot, but runs into Bonham Carter’s character Emily, who claims to be Victor’s wife.

4 Sweeney Todd Has One Of The Darkest Storylines In Movie History

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street is a 2007 musical horror film directed by Tim Burton and based on Hugh Wheeler’s 1979 musical of the same name. Johnny Depp stars as Sweeney Todd, formerly named Benjamin Barker. He was falsely convicted by Judge Turpin (played by Alan Rickman).

Sweeney returns as a barber and goes to work with Nellie Lovett, a struggling pie shop owner. However, their business dealings together are as dark as anyone can imagine.

3 Is The Nightmare Before Christmas A Halloween Movie Or A Christmas Movie?

Although Henry Selick directed the popular 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas, Burton produced it and generated the story idea. It is highly disputed whether The Nightmare Before Christmas it’s a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie, or both. The initial notes of this is Halloween cause some nostalgia.

nightmare before Christmas makes history for being the first animated film to be nominated for an Oscar for best visual effects. It is still a movie that is seen frequently during the holidays.

2 The Success Of Beetlejuice Led To The Creation Of A Musical In 2018

beetlejuice is one of Burton’s first film successes, released in 1988. Winona Ryder plays Lydia Deetz, a goth teenager who aspires to become a photographer. It is Winona Ryder’s biggest role. Lydia and her parents have recently moved into their spooky Connecticut house. The creepiness reaches a new level when they receive the ghosts of a recently deceased couple.

The enormous success that followed beetlejuice it spawned an animated TV series, video games, and even a successful stage musical in 2018. beetlejuice garnered many positive reviews from critics. Be careful, don’t say her name three times.

1 Eduardo Scissorhands Has One Of Burton’s Best Soundtracks

The award for best Tim Burton film goes to the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands. Even Burton and the screenwriter, Caroline Thompson, consider it their favorite work. Johnny Depp plays an artificial humanoid creature named Edward, who has scissors for hands.

A suburban family takes Edward in, who later falls in love with their teenage daughter, Kim, played by Winona Ryder. This Burton classic has one of the most attractive soundtracks, especially for the song Ice Dance.