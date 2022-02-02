Teresa Ruiz will share the big screen with Mark Wahlberg

Mexican actress Teresa Ruiz will become Mark Wahlberg’s partner in the upcoming biographical film based on the life of father Stuart Long. (Special)

Mexican actress Teresa Ruiz will become Mark Wahlberg’s partner in the upcoming biographical film based on the life of father Stuart Long.

According to “The Hollywood Reporter” it is a project that the protagonist of “Ted” has wanted to materialize for six years and where he would play the boxer who became a father.

Production is finally expected to begin in mid-April in Los Angeles.

Among the names added to the project is Mel Gibson, who will play Stuart’s father, and Rosalind Ross, who has already written the script, and will make her directorial debut.

The Latin presence will come from Teresa Ruiz, recognized for acting in series such as “Narcos: Mexico.”

Long attended Catholic college and turned to boxing as a release but his career didn’t take off in the sport or in movies. After a motorcycle accident he is said to have had an out-of-body experience through which he rediscovered his faith and enrolled in Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon.

He was also diagnosed with a rare degenerative muscle disease that led him to use crutches.

The father stood out because he worked in his motorized chair and became an example of faith and love, according to “The Hollywood Reporter”.