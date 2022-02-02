‘Tecatito Corona is a highly valued piece of the market’

hire Crown Tecatito It has not been an easy mission for him. Seville because it is a highly valued element in European football, so the team’s sports director, Ramon Rodriguez Vermejoassured that the presence of Julen Lopetegui on the bench was key to signing both the Mexican and Anthony Martial.

“Bringing Martial and Tecatito is not easy because the competition was very great. Different situations, with a high market profile, but highly coveted market pieces. We have spent a lot of time convincing and acquiring these players,” Rodríguez said in an interview for the team’s official site.

“If Sevilla’s coach wasn’t Lopetegui, it wouldn’t have been so easy for Tecatito and Martila to be here. The will of the players has helped a lot in that sense,” he continued.

Sevilla expected to have both players since December, but they had to wait to finalize the negotiations.

“Ideally, the signings would have been here on December 22. I told Lopetegui that if we wanted to bring what we really wanted, we had to wait. And Julen has known how to be patient,” he commented.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CARLOS SALCEDO: DT OF TORONTO FC COMPARED THE MEXICAN WITH SERGIO RAMOS