Taron Egerton, famous actor from ‘Kingsman’ would become the new ‘Wolverine’ for the UCM

U.S.- Since the acquisition of the properties of Marvel by Disney, hThere has been a very important question on everyone’s mind. X Men It was one of the first properties of Marvel to receive a modern live-action adaptation and cast some of the most iconic roles in the MCU.

Kevin Feig has not spoken about it, but with Hugh Jackman retiring from the role that made him famous, means a new actor will be slated to play Wolverines. There’s no conclusive evidence of that as of yet, but if the producers decide to recast, there’s an actor groomed and ready to take over. Rumors have been circulating that the next Wolverine is Taron Egerton.

What may be another clue to this puzzle is the recent history of Instagram by Taron Egerton. In a recent post, Egerton can be seen sporting a surprisingly tight physique. The actor is dancing in a bath towel in honor of the birthday of Dexter Fletcher.

The two met on the set of Rocketman which Fletcher directed (via People). That Egerton is in good shape isn’t much of a surprise, as he’s a working young actor. However, he has recently been doing a lot of voiceover work with credits like song 2 and an animated short titled Eat Home.

Variety reports that Taron Egerton has an upcoming job in the TV series In With the Devil, which is live action. However, many are still clamoring for some Wolverine news. There’s no update on a big-budget movie Egerton may be getting in shape for, but it’s not just guesswork that makes the actor a favorite.

Director Matthew Vaughn also put his weight behind Egerton’s consideration in an interview with Comic Book. When asked who he thought was a good fit for Wolverine, Vaughn had a few thoughts.

i think tharon [Egerton] could do it in his sleep,” said director

Vaughn’s endorsement is significant in several ways. The two collaborated when Taron Egerton was cast as Eggsy in Kingsman. The modern spy movie was based on a graphic novel by Mark Millar and showcased the actor’s humor and talent for action (via ScreenRant). Vaughn is also a good determining factor as he has had experience in the X-Men realm in the past. Before directing Kingsman, Vaughn was also the person behind X-Men: First Class, the beginning of the prequel trilogy that came out in 2011.

If Taron Egerton needs more backup, he could always turn to former co-star Hugh Jackman. The two teamed up in the 2016 film eddie the eagle, a biopic about the Olympic ski jumper. Egerton played the titular character while Jackman played his trainer (via Variety).

For now, any updates to Wolverine will remain a secret. While Logan was the last appearance of Jackman’s Wolverine, he has been seen with Feige and some are wondering if he really is done for good (via Radio Times). With the Multiverse up and running, Marvel can do anything as long as the X-Men is reinvigorated. After Loki’s exploration of the Multiverse and the upcoming sequel to Doctor Strange, anything is possible. Maybe even Egerton and Jackman together.