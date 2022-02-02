Stormi Webster turned 4 years old; the Kardashian-Jenners celebrate

Recently, Kylie Jenner advanced the celebration of the four years of Stormy with an incredible Barbie-themed party, a celebration she shared with Chicagodaughter of kim kardashian.

This Tuesday, February 1, as usual, the Kardashian-Jenner clan went out of their way to share sweet tributes in honor of the birthday girl.

Chris Jenner she was one of the first to wish her beloved granddaughter a happy birthday. Through her Instagram account, she posted a touching photo of herself, from a few years ago, in which she appears kissing a Stormi.

“Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives!” the Kardashian matriarch wrote at the bottom of her caption. post She added, “Thank you Stormi for your smile and laugh that fills every room you walk into! You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives.”

Concluding her loving message, Kris wrote, “I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much Stormi!”

In the same way, Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet write-up along with a snap of Stormi and her daughter True Thompson.

“Happiest of birthdays to the sweetest, smartest, coolest little angel,” Khloe wrote in the post, which also included a video of the girls with their cousins ​​Chicago and Dreamthe daughter of rob kardashian. “I love you so much, Storm. We are so blessed to have you,” she added.

Of course, Kylie’s congratulations were immediate and she posted a moving black and white photo of her and Travis Scott hugging her firstborn.

“Our baby is 4 years old,” Kylie wrote, adding a white heart emoji. “Happy birthday to the girl who changed my whole world.”

Although Kylie has already celebrated Stormi in advance, it is very likely that the socialite be preparing Another surprise for your baby.





Kylie Jenner congratulates Stormi on her 4th birthday Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In addition to Stormi’s birthday, Kylie has more to celebrate, as it’s getting closer to welcoming her second baby with Travis.

Undoubtedly, the businesswoman is enjoying this stage to the fullest, recently, Kylie surprised her followers with unpublished photos of the intimate baby shower that they organized In addition, he has not stopped showing off his baby bumpjust as she did with an artistic and sensual photo of her pregnancy.

¡Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

LOOK ALSO: Kylie Jenner impacts with a new photo of her baby bump: “I am a woman”



