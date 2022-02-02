Statement from Club América on the surgical intervention of Pedro Aquino

Before facing theto Colombian National Teamin a match corresponding to the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to Qatar World Cup 2022, Peter Aquinas suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the right foot, for which this Monday, January 31, he underwent a successful operation, according to a report from the America club through social networks.

“Club América informs that the player was successfully intervened in the scheduled operation. The recovery time is according to the evolution,” reads the statement, although within the Nido they have contemplated his return in eight weeks, when the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 is ripe.

With this, the 26-year-old midfielder will miss a large part of the regular phase of the current campaign of the maximum Aztec football circuit, so that Santiago Solari, coach of the group of Eagleswill be forced to make some changes to his scheme, since the former Lion was a fundamental piece.

Golden opportunity for Naveda

As far as Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022has played 176 minutes, divided into two commitments, all as a starter, so it will be a fairly sensitive loss for Club América, but they will have to make the most of it santiago navedawho initially had gained the confidence of the Argentine strategist, however, to his misfortune he suffered a serious injury.

If everything goes as expected, Pedro Aquino would be back on Matchday 12 against the Necaxa Raysso you would be missing the Capital Classic and the National in view of Cougars Y Chivasrespectively, considered two of the most important games of the season due to the great rivalry they maintain.

It is worth mentioning that Club América is currently in fourteenth position in the general table of the 2022 Grita México Clausura Tournament with just one unit, product of a draw against Puebla and a loss to the Atlas Red and Blackwho are the current champions of Mexican soccer.

Remember that Santiago Solari’s pupils have a pending match against Mazatlanpostponed to Wednesday, February 16 with a schedule to be defined, so that this weekend before Athletic Saint Louis they will seek to take their first victory of the contest, otherwise the criticism will not stop for the South American coach.