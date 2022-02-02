Star Wars: Sebastian Stan Still Wants to Play Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill is already too old to play a younger version of Luke Skywalker, so some Star Wars fans have suggested that a great replacement would be Sebastian Stan, best known for his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. Marvel. Although so far there is no clue that the actor will play Luke at some point, in a recent interview, he again expressed interest in it.

Stan is currently promoting the new series Pam and Tommy – 89%, which tells the story of how a sex tape of Pamela Anderson and her husband Tommy Lee, was stolen and distributed. when talking to Esquire about this project, he was asked about the large number of memes and comments about his potential casting as a young Luke Skywalker, and this he replied (via ScreenRant):

Look, he’s very nice. Never say Never. Mark Hamill is my father, and he knows it, and I call him every Christmas to say, ‘I just want you to know that I’m still here.’ He is really scary.

The physical resemblance between Stan and the young version of Hamill is surprising, but everything indicates that Lucasfilm already understood that it is not worth hiring other actors to play a very popular Star Wars character, the proof was Han Solo: A Story from StarWars – 56%, tape that had Alden Ehrenreich giving life to the young bounty hunter. The problem is that fans only recognize one true Han Solo, and that’s Harrison Ford, so the movie received a mixed reception.

Shortly after the sudden death of Carrie Fisher, before the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% and their scenes from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker were filmed – 61%, a group of fans proposed Meryl Streep to replace her, and it was also proposed to recreate her with CGI, but in the end unpublished footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was used – 92%, and only in a scene where she doesn’t speak and appears rejuvenated did we see her recreated with CGI.

In the case of Hamill, since he is still alive, Lucasfilm decided to use visual effects to rejuvenate him in the second season of The Mandalorian – 91%, and the result was not very good in terms of realism, but the fans were very happy with its appearance. It seems more likely that this technique will be chosen in the future than another actor will be hired.

In 2021, Stan was questioned about the same rumors that he would play Luke, in good morning americaand on that occasion this was what he replied:

If Mark Hamill calls me personally to say that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I will believe him.

The Star Wars franchise consists of nine films, two previously released live-action series, several animated series, comics, novels, and video games. The audiovisual productions are available on the Disney Plus streaming platform. Although the saga was created by George Lucas (THX 1138 – 88%, Summer Madness – 96%, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93%), in 2012 it announced that the Lucasfilm company would be acquired by Disney.

The next chapter of The Boba Fett Book – 63% will be the season finale, and with what has been shown so far, fans are very happy with the direction Star Wars has taken on Disney Plus. There are many projects ahead, and in some could be added sebastian staneither as a young Luke, or as another completely new character

