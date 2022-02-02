“Star Trek” series and new Nicolas Cage film: The premieres that will arrive at Paramount + in February

Paramount+ continues to expand its range of productions with new releases arriving in February. After starting 2022 with titles like “Acapulco Shore” and “Ray Donovan”, the service announced the series, movies and reality shows that will arrive in its catalog this second month of the year.

All this new content is added to the wide range of original productions on the platform, such as those released “Infinite”, “Hands Up Chef!”, “iCarly”, “Parot”, “Everyone is Doing Great”, “House of Lies”, “Blackbird”, “Acapulco Shore”and many other global formats and titles from MTV, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon.

In addition, premieres are added to the extensive mountain of entertainment that was growing throughout 2021 and that will continue to grow in 2022. Paramount + offers from original Latin American content such as “Los Enviados”, “Cecilia”, “Susana”, “Guest of Honor”, “Acapulco Shore”, “Being Pampita”to acclaimed international productions such as “Dexter”, “Yellowstone”, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Yellowjackets”.

Check out the Paramount+ releases for February

“Star Trek Prodigy” – Starting February 11

Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at new generations, following a group of young aliens who must figure out how to work together as they navigate a galaxy in search of a better future.

Season 4 of “Star Trek Discovery” – February 11

This new installment finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery facing a different threat from Federation and non-Federation worlds. They must face the impact of the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

“Prisoners on the Ghostland” – February 14

Nicolas Cage arrives in a thriller that depicts a ruthless bank robber who is released from prison by a wealthy warlord whose adopted granddaughter has disappeared. He offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the fugitive. Dressed in a leather suit that will self-destruct in five days, the bandit sets out on a journey to find the young woman and his own path to redemption.

“The Challenge All Stars” – February 1

The most extreme reality competition comes to Paramount+. The stars of previous editions of `Real World’ and `Road Rules’ face off in this explosive show, daring challenges set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina, as they compete for their chance to win a $500,000 grand prize.

“Real Word Homecoming” – February 1

The first reality show on television is back, with a reunion of its original cast nearly 30 years later. The original “seven strangers” who paved the way for modern reality TV return to the New York loft where it all began. Viewers will reunite with the cast of the first season of The Real World in a new multi-episode documentary series to find out. , once again, what happens when they stop being polite… and start being real.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14 – February 22

The multi-Emmy award-winning reality show phenomenon returns with 14 new queens vying for the crown, the $100,000 grand prize and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

“Killing Eve” Season 4 – February 27

The award-winning, Emmy-winning series returns exclusively to Paramount+ for its final season. The last part of this exciting story of suspense and black comedy will follow our beloved protagonists after they chose to go their separate ways in the end of season 3.

“Endings, Beginnings” – February 1

Film that shows Daphne, a thirty-year-old who tries to overcome a sentimental breakup with whom she believed to be the man of her life. She lives through a series of events that change her life forever, discovering things about herself that she was completely unaware of.

“Big Nate” – February 17

The series produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studios follows an 11-year-old boy named Nate and his best friends as they navigate their way through sixth grade with humor and style.

“Paw Patrol” Season 8 – February 3

The heroic pups believe that “no job is too big, no pup is too small” and work together to protect the community.