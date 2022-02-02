Sports Medicine Specialist Shares Aspects of an Outstanding Sports Career

There are several factors that can make an athlete have an outstanding sports career and reach ages in which the faculties are in decline. To find out what makes the difference, the specialist in sports medicine, Mario Merchant, stated in an interview for 24 HOURS the physical aspects that favor certain figures.

“The factors that can prolong this sporting life are good nutrition, discipline and good genetics,” he assured.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: VIDEO. Barter! Salcedo arrives in Toronto in exchange for Soteldo

The discipline to which they decide to dedicate their life will be a determining point. «Some depend on the sport they practice to extend their professional life; due to physical exhaustion, in many sports the time to practice it is reduced, ”he added.

Injuries also play an important role in the trajectory. “The more injuries a person has, the faster his career is over,” he said.

On the other hand, mental health is also a key piece for all practitioners of any discipline to overcome different obstacles. Ana Karen Mondragon, psychologist in sport, commented for 24 HOURS this aspect in the lives of professional athletes.

“In high performance, each athlete has their psychologist and each one has a different method,” he mentioned. Ana Karen.

Athletes also find inspiration in wanting to leave the best possible legacy. “They see it as the best stage of their career as they have more experience to close their sports life in the best way,” he said, adding that “there is also a lot of self-confidence, that’s why they recover quickly from a negative result.”

Two notable cases are Tom Brady Y Rafael Nadalwho despite being experienced players, continue to prove to be at the best level of their sporting life.

four of the seven super bowls that has Brady obtained them between 37 and 43 years of age. Currently at 44 years old, he achieved one of the best seasons of his career, signing his best season in passing yards (5,316).

Rafael Nadal He has built his sports life with effort by overcoming on several occasions the discomfort caused by a degenerative injury to his foot. This physical difficulty has not deprived the Spanish tennis player of recently winning 21 titles Grand Slam with 35 years in tow.

FIRST-LEVEL LONG-LIFE

PLAYER AGE SPORT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic 40 football

LeBron James 37 basketball

Cristiano Ronaldo 37 soccer

roger federer 40 tennis

Gianluigi Buffon 44 football

SENTENCE

“Training other sports can improve your performance as an athlete”: Mario Mercader, specialist in sports medicine

LEG

See original note