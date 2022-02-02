Spider-man there is no home: Marvel writers no longer want Iron Man to be mentioned | Tom Holland | Robert Downey Jr. | Cinema and series

The death of Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers Endgame is still in the minds of fans of the movies Marvel. The character was one of the cornerstones of the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and his legacy continues to this day. So much so that the arrival of the multiverse in series like Loki or movies like Spider-man: no way home has tempted the writers to bring the character back through the various realities.

Is Iron Man almost back in no way home?

That’s right, in Spider-Man: no way homeits writers, Chris Mckenna Y Erik Sommers, they considered bringing Tony Stark back, but Marvel Studios he gave them a resounding no as soon as they suggested the idea, immediately dismissing it outright.

In an interview for The Q&A, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers explained how they had to deal with Tony Stark’s eternal presence in the MCU. “ It was a resounding no from Marvel. , at least in our experience. They just don’t like to be continually evoking Tony Stark,” they told the outlet.

Chris McKenna added: “ Honestly, I think it’s not a good idea in the halls of Marvel, at least in our experience. . They just don’t like to constantly conjure up Iron Man. I mean, obviously, Tony cast such a big shadow even after ‘Endgame,’ which we covered in ‘Far From Home,’ but I think everyone felt like we couldn’t keep drinking from the well of Tony”.

Would we see Iron Man again in another UCM tape?

After the death of Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame it is not known if we will see the actor again giving life to the superhero, but thanks to the multiverse it is possible that he will appear in a future installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to rumours, he would have a cameo in Doc Strange 2 and another rumor mentions that the actor would put his voice to an artificial intelligence that would help Riri Williams / Ironheart , in a future Disney Plus series. Only time will tell.