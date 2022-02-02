Shiloh, the youngest daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt, has her a world record

It is precisely Shiloh who has drawn the most attention for the versatility of her style. On several occasions, she has stolen media attention by showing herself in loose clothing and short hair, although she has currently been seen in dresses.

It was at the premieres of Angelina Jolie’s new movie, ‘Eternals’, where she left behind the masculine-inspired looks and opted for dresses, and even makeup, something unprecedented until then. And again the debate heated up and picked up volume again.

Angelina and her children at the premiere of Eternals.

“He likes suits. She wears a tie, jacket and pants. He likes to dress like a boy. He wants to be like a child. We had to cut his hair. He likes to wear man things. She believes that she is like one of her brothers. Brad and I are not going to tell her how she should act or how she should feel. Let her find her own place, ”said the actress in 2010 during an interview for Vanity Fair magazine.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt made her film debut at the age of two as Caroline Muller. The young woman had a role in the film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which starred her father, Brad Pitt. Shiloh also lent her voice to bring Shuai Shuai to life in Kung Fu Panda 3, in 2016.