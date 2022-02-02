Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s modeling career: what Angelina Jolie thinks

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has become one of the most requested girls in Hollywood, and everything indicates that she is also in the world of modeling. We tell you everything that is known about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s possible career as a model.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s modeling career

Since she appeared on the carpet of Eternals, a film starring her mother, Angelina Jolie, the beautiful 15-year-old Shiloh has found herself in the spotlight of the cameras, and according to the Life and Style medium, she has already begun to draw the attention of several prestigious brands in the world of fashion.





The media assures that Shiloh has already begun to receive several proposals to start her career as a model, but what does her mother think of her foray into the world of modeling.

You are interested: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is an excellent dancer and this secret video proves it

What does Angelina Jolie think of the possible modeling career of her daughter Shiloh

Angelina has always been very protective of her children’s privacy, and she is also aware of the fashion industry’s interest in her daughter Shiloh; however, for her the first thing is her well-being, and before making a final decision, she has tried to guide her based on her experience, in addition to giving her the freedom to make her own decisions.

“Shiloh has a good head on her shoulders, but she’s not about to throw it to the wolves.”, assures the medium.

You are interested: This has been the film career of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Angelina knows well what fame implies, since she began her career in Hollywood when she was just a teenager, so she does not want her children to go through the same difficulties as her.

However, he also knows that Shiloh could be a natural model, since it is in his blood. Her grandmother, Marcheline, was a successful model in her youth, and in addition to acting, Angelina has also been the image of several prestigious brands.

You are interested: What do Angelina Jolie’s children do?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: a natural model

It is said that Shiloh’s extraordinary beauty is not the only reason why brands are looking for her, since her particular style of dressing has also impacted brands, since Angelina and Brad’s daughter does not follow fashions and prefers to follow her own style.

You are interested: The evolution of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt through the years