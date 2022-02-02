Shaun White, protagonist of the third trailer for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

02 February, 2022 | Claro Brand Writing

Shaun White, the great snowboarding star and one of the main candidates to win a medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, stars in the third installment of the promotional campaign for the film ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, tape that will hit theaters on June 10, 2022 and will end the trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

During the 60 second video, White finds himself flying through the air above a massive Apatosaurus.. He lands and looks at the dino in disbelief before it gently approaches him.

White joins the Olympic icons Mikaela Shiffrin and Nathan Chen in the NBCUniversal campaign.

The ad campaign premiered on NBC’s ‘Today’ on January 21, with the promo of Olympic alpine skiing gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin and ‘Blue’, the raptor from Jurassic World.

The second installment was given with the figure skater Nathan Chen, who in the middle of the mountains and performing his routine meets some Parasaurolophus.

A) Yes, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ aims to close the Jurassic World trilogy that began in 2015. For this installment, the film will once again feature Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as the main protagonists and will be accompanied by Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, reinterpreting his classic characters from the ‘Jurassic Park’ saga.