Shakira and Shaquille O’Neal team up for a dance duet

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Yuri is accused of plagiarism by María León and everything did not happen from a strategy

    01:01

  • Alejandro Speitzer assures that he is “much happier” now that he is single

    01:14

  • Shakira wiggled her waist with this “unexpected” couple

    01:22

  • Rita Moreno reveals that she was mistreated by her ex-partner Marlon Brando

    00:41

  • Alejandra Guzmán will find a love but her family problems will continue, say the stars

    01:53

  • Adamari López says that “getting into her clothes” is what she wants at this time in her life

    01:30

  • “Water was made for plants”: this is what Eduin Caz said when his wife sent him to bathe

    01:45

  • Christian Nodal adds two new tattoos to his face

    01:42

  • Khloe Kardashian defends herself from criticism at the length of her fingers

    02:11

  • They accuse Roberto Palazuelos of reusing leftover food in his hotel

    02:13

  • Nicky Jam announces the second season of the series about his life ‘El Ganador’

    02:28

  • “Problems call me”: Alfredo Adame talks about his legal troubles

    05:27

  • Ana Bárbara had a great time with the singer El Fantasma | You don’t escape from me

    02:06

  • James Rodriguez adopts the look of Karol G and rumors of a relationship grow

    01:03

  • Camila Cabello transforms cardio into something very fun

    01:14

  • Eugenio Derbez reiterates that his wedding with Victoria Ruffo was false

    02:00

  • José Manuel Figueroa’s girlfriend says she does not see anything “violent” in her partner

    01:17

  • Kate del Castillo will turn 50 and is very proud of her age

    01:31

  • Maribel Guardia has a gym inside her house and this is what it looks like

    01:14

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker