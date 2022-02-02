Self video of Chinese Mars orbiter with the Red Planet in the background

MADRID, Feb. 1 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Chinese orbiter on Mars Tianwen-1 has sent impressive video images back to Earth captured by a special camera that shows him moving with the Red Planet in the background.

The video released by the China National Space Administration on the occasion of the Lunar New Yearshows that the orbiter’s engine, propellant tank, attitude control motor, and other components are in good condition. The images were sent on January 31.

In the sequence of 37 seconds Also featured is a view of the sun reflecting off the orbiter, a Chinese national flag glowing on the spacecraft, and the ice cap at the Red Planet’s north pole. reports Xinhua.

Until January 31, the Tianwen-1 orbiter has been working in orbit for 557 days at a distance of about 325 million kilometers from Earth.

The Zhurong rover that is part of the same mission has been operating for 255 Martian days and has traveled a total of 1,524 meters above the surface of the planet.

Since its launch on July 23, 2020, the Mars mission has sent 600 GB of raw scientific dataaccording to the space administration.

The Tianwen-1 will soon have its first anniversary in orbit, since it arrived at Mars on February 10 last year.