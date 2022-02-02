Selena Gomez talks about her bipolarity and her reasons for making it public

Selena Gomez told the magazine People in spanish that there came a time when he realized that it was not necessary to pretend that everything in his life is perfect.

“When I was younger I thought I had to be perfect and it’s impossible to maintain the appearance that everything is fine. I got to the point where I didn’t feel authentic. It was important to be honest with my fans as they have always been bravely open and honest with me. The connection I have with them is not lost on me,” she told the publication.

About her new album, Selena confessed that she had been wanting to record an album completely in Spanish for a decade, but different circumstances delayed the project.

“I am grateful that I waited because it would have been a completely different project 10 years ago. The last two years naturally led to the timing being right.

“Working on (the track) ‘Taki Taki’ and then meeting Tainy when we worked on ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ together, I felt really inspired to finally do it. Tainy and I started brainstorming and it was from there (that the idea for the record came about). This is absolutely something on my wish list. I’m very happy with the result and it definitely won’t be my last.”