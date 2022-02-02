Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Michael J. Fox and Other Celebrities Battling Serious Illnesses | People | Entertainment

In the life of the characters of the entertainment world everything seems to be normal. Due to the fact that they appear happy on the screen or on social networks, they do not suffer from any disease or, since they have the economic possibilities, it would be easier; however, the opposite occurs. money can help, but buying health is impossible.

Several artists have gone through or are going through a complicated situation and from their platforms they have recounted their experiences with the disease or have also made headlines in the media.

Selena Gomez

In 2013 it was revealed that the American singer Selena Gomez suffers from lupusa disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the body’s own cells and tissues, causing inflammation and tissue damage.

In 2017 Gómez underwent a kidney transplant. The actress Francia Raísa, who is a friend of the singer, was the one who donated the organ.

“Lupus is a complex, chronic autoimmune disease that can affect the joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys, and blood vessels in ways that cause widespread inflammation and tissue damage in affected organs (Fact Sheet of the CDC)”, according to the portal www.lupusresearch.org.

Justin Bieber

In January 2020, Canadian singer Justin Bieber announced that he has the Lyme’s deseasewhich is contracted through a tick bite.

“It’s been a tough couple of years getting the right treatment to help treat this hitherto incurable disease and I’m going to be back and better than ever,” he wrote on his Instagram account at the time.

Justin Bieber announced on Wednesday that he has Lyme disease

Symptoms can include fever, fatigue, headache, joint pain, and a bull’s-eye rash that occurs in 70-80% of infections.

Most people who are treated with antibiotics recover completely early, although the infection can become severe or prolonged in some cases.

The actor also suffers from this disease alec baldwin; the singers Avril Lavigne and Thaliaamong others.

Michael J Fox

canadian actor Michael J Fox60 years old, in November 2020 announced his final retirement due to the breakdown in his health, has the Parkinson’s disease. “It was as if a truck ran over you,” said the actor in films such as back to the future, chest hairamong other.

Michael J. Fox details in his new book his fight against Parkinson’s and how he regained the will to live

in his book There’s no time like the future, recounts how he lives with the disease, which has also affected his memory. “My short-term memory is destroyed,” she said in an interview with the magazine People.

Among other celebrities who have the same disease is the rock star, Ozzy Osbourne.

John Paul Medina

The most recent case is that of the Mexican actor Juan Pablo Medina, who had part of his right leg amputated due to a venous thrombosiswhich is “a condition that occurs when blood clots form inside the veins or arteries and this blocks circulation.”

What is thrombosis and why did the actor Juan Pablo Medina lose his leg because of it?

“It can present itself in two ways: a deep vein thrombosis, which most commonly occurs in the legs, or as a pulmonary embolism.”

Christina Applegate

The American actress Christina Applegate a few days ago announced that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It has been a strange journey. But I have been very supportive of other people I know who also have this disease,” Applegate wrote on Twitter.

Hello friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

The same disease suffers from her compatriot, also an actress, selma blairwho reported it in 2018.

What is multiple sclerosis?, the disease suffered by Christina Applegate and Selma Blair

“Multiple sclerosis is a pathology or inflammatory demyelinating disease, which means that it affects the protective covering (myelin sheath) of the nerve fibers that make up the central nervous system, which causes neuronal communication to be interrupted,” explains the neurosurgeon Edward Vargas.

Brad Pitt

The actor has the rare disease called prosopagnosia.

“Those affected by this brain disease can identify a face as such and know that there is a difference between two faces, but they cannot recognize or identify who it is. In many cases, the affected person makes a deductive analysis of the person to try to identify it through characteristic features such as the shape or color of the hair, the presence of a scar or mole, certain facial expressions, etc. portal www.neurorhb.com.