Selena Gomez is the queen of coats and these cozy looks confirm it

Fact: Selena Gomez has the coolest collection of winter coats and clothing.

With every cold day comes another search for the warmest coat, which can hopefully protect us from the elements and allow us to get through the day without chattering our teeth. But while we’ve already uncovered a handful of highly-rated options through our own research, it seems Selena Gomez knows where to look for the best coats, too.

For months, the actress, singer and beauty mogul has been seen around New York in the coziest of coats. And whether you wear something oversized and fuzzy for your Hulu show, Only Murders in the Buildingor a practical parka for every day, our thoughts are the same: where did he get that?

Our love of winter coats finally inspired us to do some research and pin down Selena Gomez’s exact styles or very similar options.

The Robe Coat

This oversized faux fur coat from Proenza Schouler is essentially a very glam and cozy blanket. Sel wore it on set while filming Only Murders in the Buildingand since the show’s costume designer used specific colors as symbolism last season, it’s possible that that specific shade of green is a hint of some sort.

with print

UGG boots are a winter staple, but it’s also time to embrace the brand’s coats. As well as blocking the wind, this mid-length puffer jacket will add a playful element to your winter staple look.

Matchy-Matchy

Take a tip from Gomez and stick to the monochromatic look, making sure your other pieces are in the same color family as the coat.

The Little Black Coat

This particular option includes a battery-powered heating system, which has three different settings and is said to last up to 10 hours.

the poncho

Well, it seems Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only style icon to bring back the poncho trend. Selena Gomez is also on board, or at least her Mabel character, as this glamorous Donna Karan option is part of her wardrobe on her series.

a simple cut

It’s always a pleasant surprise to see celebrities wearing budget brands in the malls, and while Gomez’s Zara coat has long been out of stock, similar styles are still available.

A classic

The neutral brown hue means these coats are extremely versatile, whether you wear them over a work suit or with a mini skirt and knee-high boots, just like Gomez did for a New York Knicks game.

Teddy

The teddy coat trend is still going strong, and it’s easy to see why. In early 2021, Sel showed us the preppy way to wear one, completing her look with a plaid skirt, knit top, and tights.

timeless

We love our puffer coats, teddy coats, faux fur and other statement styles, but we’ll always leave room in our closet for a long black coat. This classic style is effortlessly chic and works for everyday wear. Plus, as Gomez proves, it’s the perfect complement to an all-black outfit.

In bold tones

Gomez’s bright orange faux fur coat gives off a ’70s vibe, an aesthetic that’s important for 2022. We’ll continue to follow suit, choosing a similar design to add to our rotation.

Original note: InStyle.com

Following: 5 food and dessert ideas for Valentine’s Day that TikTok gives us

Explore more at: Instyle.mx