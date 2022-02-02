Scarlett Johansson in the original Black Widow costume

They have shared a photo of the first time actress Scarlett Johansson tried on the Black Widow costume for Marvel Studios.

the journey of Scarlett Johansson What Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow it has been shocking. Since we first saw her in Iron Man 2 (2010) infiltrating the environment of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) as assistant. But she really was a agent of SHIELD undercover joining the team The Avengers to deal with the threat of Loki and his army Chitauri. He then helped his friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to stop HYDRA in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). He was also an important part of the group of most powerful heroes in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). He later became part of the team Hombre de Hierro in Captain America: Civil War (2016), although he always thought that steve rogers I was right. That’s why he helped him in his defense of Wakanda against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Scarlett Johansson had one of the most shocking scenes of Avengers: Endgame (2019) when he sacrificed himself so that Hawk Eye (Jeremy Renner) got the soul gem. To end your story in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe premiered the movie black widow (2021), where they explained more details of their past and introduced the one who will be their replacement, Yelena Belova as Florence Pugh.

Now we can see the photo with which everything started, since it is the first time that Scarlett Johansson put on the suit black widow.



Next to the image we can read: «Scarlett’s first try on the Black Widow costume! Brilliant, powerful, beautiful… She is gorgeous!”

He could return to Marvel Studios.

Kevin Feigboss Marvel Studioshas already said that he wants to continue counting on Scarlett Johansson for future deliveries. But it won’t be as an actress playing Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow. Rather, they want her to act as a producer, a job that she has shown she knows how to do perfectly.

All the movies of Marvel Studios in which he has participated Scarlett Johansson they are in the Disney Plus streaming platform.