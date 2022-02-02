Rollover type accident leaves 6 injured in north of Ahome, Sinaloa

Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Five women and one man were injured in a rollover that arose in the vicinity of El Poblado 5, The Carrizo, at noon this Wednesday. It transpired that the family had left Sinaloa Municipality and were heading to Ensenada, Baja California.

The accident occurred at 12:00 p.m. when the family was traveling in a gray Kia sedan, on the Mexico 15 International Highway, in the lane from south to north, but suddenly a trailer tried to return and the driver of the sedan to avoid a crash presumably gave a swerve, this caused him to lose control of the sedan, leaving the street and overturning.

Witnesses called the 911 emergency service to report the spectacular accident and to send help because there were several injured.

Fire personnel from the El Carrizo base and two Red Cross ambulances went to the accident and provided first aid to those affected. Then the smoke eaters were in charge of preventing the car from catching fire. In addition, elements of the Municipal Medical Emergency Services of Ahome (Summa) also supported and transferred the injured to a hospital. The National Guard took over the road expertise.

Read more: Man killed a woman in a hotel and an armed group set a taxi on fire in Acapulco