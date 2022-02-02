Robert Pattinson believes that no Batman movie is bad and explained the reason for his controversial opinion | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Bringing this renowned DC superhero to life was something Pattinson sought for a long time, as the Dark Knight is really special to the actor, who recently revealed his thoughts on his character and the movies they’ve made about him.

Robert Pattinson Opined Which Is The Worst Batman Movie

In an interview for TotalFilm, Robert Pattinson explained that Batman was the only comic book character that convinced him to venture into the superhero movie.

In addition to considering that Batman is a “freak”, a characteristic that Robert seeks most of the characters he embodies in the cinema to have, this superhero is the only comic book character that has completely trapped him since his debut in cinema.

“Of all the comic book characters and those kinds of movies, I’ve seen every single movie [de Batman] at the cinema”.

Robert was really looking forward to the big screen release of every single Batman movie ever produced, and contrary to what many fans think, the actor doesn’t think there is such a thing as a bad superhero movie.

For critics and many fans, the Batman trilogy with Christian Bale as the protagonist and Christopher Nolan as director are the best films of this superhero, while ‘Batman & Robin’ with George Clonney, or ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ are usually be listed as the worst productions of the knight of the night.

Robert Pattinson made it clear that each of these films is good, since it fulfilled what it had to fulfill. Unfortunately, what happens is that, according to him, the audience can be a little mean with his comments.

“None of them are bad movies. People can be a bit shitty about some of them, but they’re not really bad. They all completely accomplished what they set out to accomplish, and they are all really interesting, according to their time and place.”

His take on the previous work they’ve done on their next superhero concluded with a quote from a true fan. “I’ve always loved the character,” he said.