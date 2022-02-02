Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will be in the new film by Christopher Nolan

The cast of the next movie Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, continues to grow. The project, developed under the protection of Universal, already confirmed a few days ago the entry of Emily Blunt and the finding of Cillian Murphy as a fetish actor. Now, as you advance dead line Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. could join the cast of a film that does not stop growing.

A gigantic blockbuster for 2023

The tape that the director of mementothan delve into the role I played J. Robert Oppenheimer in the creation of atomic weapons and on the path of the scientist in his consolidation as head of the laboratory of the poplars in which he spent a large part of his life, must justify the entire operation that Universal has developed around his signing. The film will be released worldwide next July 21, 2023a space reserved for other productions by the director or large blockbusters. As explained by the sources consulted by dead linethe details behind which characters Damon and Downey will play in the project from the head of The dark knight are kept secret.







Representatives for Universal, Damon and Downey Jr. declined to comment. We know that Universal distribute Oppenheimer in theaters around the world and release the film in North America, becoming one of his most important pieces of 2023. Nolan, who laid out a series of very specific conditions to the major, will also produce alongside Emma Thomas and Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, will mark the director’s first film after his traumatic departure from Warner Bros. after Tenet.

Damon had previously worked with Nolan in his epic sci-fi movie interstellar, giving him one of the most interesting roles in history, that of a scientist isolated for months in the middle of a desolate landscape -in one of his most repeated roles in the cinema-. As to Downey Jr.famous in recent times for his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this will be his first time with the director of The ultimate trick.