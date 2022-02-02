Rita Moreno speaks openly about Marlon Brando: “He was a bad person”

Much has been said about the figure of Marlon Brando, both his ability to convey and interpret memorable roles to the public, as of a certain attitude that once did not stand up to current scrutiny and that unfortunately, should never have happened. Brando was well known for his temperament and above all, for his deified star figure. Circumstance that led to Francis Ford Coppola to having to use creativity to portray an actor who had arrived extremely overweight on the set of Apocalypse Now. Another scandal, this time more recent, was that of the memoirs of María Schneider. The actress told her that she did not know that the filmmaker Bertolucci and Brando had agreed on the famous “butter scene”. Now, the forms of the giant of interpretation have returned to the fore as a result of a conversation for Variety with actresses Rita Moreno and Jessica Chastain.

Moreno won an Oscar for Best Actress for distribution thanks to west side historybut before that the actress and Brando met shooting Desiree in 1954. Both began a relationship that the Puerto Rican actress remembers as frankly cruel and manipulative: “Being with Marlon was exciting. He was an extraordinary man in many ways, but he was also a bad person.”the actress pointed to Chastain.

The interpreter even said that the abusive behavior of the iconic actor became so inadmissible for her that she tried to take her own life by overdosing on pills. “I could read to him like an open book: that was the reason he loved me, and also why he mistreated me in so many ways”Rita Moreno continued pointing out, that after the breakup they coincided again in the night of the next day. However, according to the actress, Brando had “lost a big part of himself.”

We have been able to see Rita Moreno again in a small cameo in the remake of west side history which Steven Spielberg has shot. Apart from the statuette that the Academy awarded her in 1962, Moreno won two Emmy Awards in 1977 and 1978 for her participation in The Muppet Show Y The Rockford Cases.