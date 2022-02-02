Rita Moreno on her complicated relationship with Marlon Brando: “I tried to take my life”

Rita Moreno, the actress who played Anita in the original ‘West Side Story’, was Marlon Brando’s partner for almost a decade. In the documentary ‘Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It’, she already gave some hints about how complicated the relationship was. In fact, she said that the actor from ‘The Godfather’ forced her to abort her and that she even tried to commit suicide. Now, he wanted to talk in more depth on the subject.

This is how the actress explained her story in an interview for Variety with Jessica Chastain:“We had a relationship for almost eight years. In the end, it was exciting to be with Marlon”. However, not everything was good: “He was an extraordinary man in many, many ways, but he was a bad man. He was a bad man with women. I was a different person then. It was her doormat”.

She went on to explain how that ended up leading her to a borderline situation: “Every time he lied, I’d look at him and say ‘Marlon, look at me.’ And he’d smile that—I don’t want to use a swear word—that ‘eat poop’ face. I could read him like an open book and that’s why that’s why he loved me, and that’s why he mistreated me in so many different ways. I tried to kill myself at home with pills. So I tried. I didn’t understand that if I was going to kill that sad and pathetic Rita, the rest of Rita would also go with me. I really didn’t understand that. But that was the attempt.”.

Years after their separation, Moreno rebuilt his life and married Leonard Gordon, with whom he started a family. In 1969, she met Brando again in the movie ‘The Night of the Next Day’: “After that, there is that movie we made together. The interesting thing is that he wanted to make amends. I was married at the time. I had a beautiful daughter, Fernanda. He was ready to try again. I did not want that. But he does. I think he lost a big part of himself. The good part of him, the part Rita wanted. It was very complicated. Very, very complicated”.

60 years later

Six decades after her role as Anita in ‘West Side Story’, the actress has rejoined the production, albeit with another role. On this occasion, she plays Valentina, the widow of the shopkeeper at the store where Tony (Ansel Elgort) works. Steven Spielberg himself has praised his vitality, since he is currently 90 years old. In addition, his figure has been essential in helping to understand the story, thanks to his childhood in Puerto Rico.