Rihanna: Who is ASAP Rocky, the singer’s boyfriend?

In late 2020, rapper ASAP Rocky and Rihanna began to be seen together. In May 2021, they made their courtship official, and very recently it was learned that the young couple is expecting their first child. What do we know about this 33-year-old musician?

Rakim Athelaston Mayers was born in 1988, in Harlem, New York. From a very young age he began rapping and in 2007, he joined ASAP Mob, a group that brings together musicians, video directors, fashion designers and content creators. This helped him get away from life on the streets, which had already claimed the lives of his father and older brother.

ASAP Rocky rose to fame with the singles “Peso” and “Purple Swag”, which were played on the main radio stations in the city. After the publication of his first mixtape “Live. Sees it. A$AP”He signed his first record deal.

Since then, everything has been uphill for the artist, who began to grow in parallel with other rappers like Drake or Kendrick Lamar. His first record, “Long. Live. A$AP”, of 2013 reached the first place of the Billboard in its debut week, which repeated its second album, “At. length Last. ASAP”, which came out in 2015.

Like many young artists, ASAP Rocky He is considered a fashion icon. This has led him to be the image of brands such as Guess or William Morris. He has also appeared in documentaries about fashion and even makes a cameo in the movie Zoolander 2.

Relationship with Rihanna

Rihanna Y ASAP Rocky They would have met for the first time for the recording of the remix of “Cockiness (Love It)”, the singer’s 2012 theme and that both performed in the MTV Video Music Awards of the same year.

They were romantically linked, for the first time, during the tour of Rihanna, Diamonds World Tour, from 2013, in which ASAP Rocky was opening act In that same year, the rapper directed the video for his song “Fashion Killa”, in which both appear very affectionate.

From there, each led a separate love life, until they were seen together at a Louis Vuitton show. Later, he started attending the Diamond Balls organized by Rihanna to raise funds for the Clara Lionel Foundation, created by the Barbadian to finance educational innovation programs.

In January 2020, Rihanna and Hassan Jameel, his partner for three years, separated. And at the end of the same year, she and ASAP Rocky They began to be seen more and more. Until in May 2021, in an interview with the magazine GQ, the rapper made the relationship official, confessing that it is the love of his life.

