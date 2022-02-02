Rihanna shows off her baby bump

01.31.2022 10:30 p.m.

The real reason why Adele has canceled her concerts

Adele announced through tears that she was forced to cancel their concerts in Las Vegas because half of his team was infected with covid. However, now the newspaper The New York Daily News states that the real reason why the British singer canceled her concerts was not the coronavirus, but a sentimental crisis with your partner, sports agent Rich Paul.

Apparently, the artist flew from Las Vegas to The Angels to be with Paul right after the cancellation was announced: “She was upset that he couldn’t be there with her when things started to fall apart with her show and stuff made things difficult for both of usAll in all, they are now spending some time together to try to salvage the relationship.

The singer Adele / EP

Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, dies

Cheslie Krystthe 30-year-old who was crowned Miss United States in 2019, has died after falling from a luxurious building of the downtown area of ​​Manhattan, as reported by the New York police.

Apparently, the model would have decided to take her own life and left a farewell note in which he gave all his belongings to his mother. Precisely that same day, Kryst shared a post on her Instagram account with this phrase: “May this day bring you rest and peace“.

Cheslie Kryst / INSTAGRAM

The criticized rumor that Kanye West spreads about Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend

The strategy of kanye-west against Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Peter Davidson, reaches limits that go beyond all kinds of decency. Not only does she threaten him with attacking him in a song, but the latest information reveals that she could spread rumors about the Health of the comedian.

“A colleague told me, and this is real talk, that Kanye he’s been chewing on anyone close to him about Pete Davidson having AIDS. I tell you this because it is true. I’ve heard the same thing already from eight people. He’s telling the whole world!” he points out. DJ Academy before calling the rapper to reflection. The networks are on fire.

Singer Kanye West/EP

Anabel Pantoja confirms that she is separating from Omar Sánchez

It’s official: Anabel Pantoja has confirmed that she has separated from Omar Sánchez. Four months after his idyllic wedding On October 1st on the paradisiacal island of La Graciosa, the couple has decided to go their separate ways. This was confirmed this afternoon in Save me.

“I’ve made the decision, I take 50% of the blame“, has confessed. Thus, the daughter of the most famous tonadillera in Spain has been honest about the reason for her separation with the former participant of survivors: “He he is a great man and maybe the one who hasn’t been up to the task has been me”.

Anabel Pantoja and Omar Sánchez separate / EP

New kiss between Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne

Fans of two of the most iconic models of their generation are in disbelief. Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne have kissed in a New York restaurant in front of several people and there are already those who talk about romance.

The source you quote Page Sixtherefore, details that “it was like a night of fun,” he says. “They were like ‘fluent friends‘. Sienna made out with a tall guy, and then she made out with Cara,” she details. It’s nothing new that both are friends, in fact, Miller only follows Cara. Although it is also true that she sees them more and more united.

Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne kiss at the 2013 MET gala / REDES

Chris Brown accused of drugging and raping a woman

A woman filed a $20 million lawsuit against Chris Brown in which he accuses the American rapper, ex-boyfriend of Rihannaof having drugged and raped her on a yacht in Miami, according to US media reports this Friday.

According to the plaintiff, a bprofessional dancer and model 30 years old who is not identified in the complaint, the events occurred in December 2020 in a party which was held on a yacht moored in front of the home in Miami of the also American rapper Diddy.

The singer Chris Brown / EFE

Nacho Vidal can be exonerated for the death of José Luis Abad

A toxicology report could exculpate Nacho Vidal of the case for reckless homicide for the death of photographer José Luis Abad after consuming ‘toad bufo’. The amount of bufo toad poison detected in the body does not allow determining “the specific incidence” in death.

The defense of the porn film actor and director, lawyer Daniel Salvador, maintains, based on this report, that the bufo toad toxin handled by the adult film actor could not, by itself, cause the death.

The actor and porn film director Nacho Vidal / EFE

Nicolas Cage trains a raven to insult him

One of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood has just revealed a particular anecdote that serves no other purpose than to increase his fame. He has a Raven for a while and has it as a pet. But not only that, she has taught him to insult him.

“Is very funny. Or at least it seems that way to me. And it is that every time i walk out the door of the room says ‘Goodbye’ to me, and, after a pause, then adds: ‘Dumbass‘” he details in a recent interview.

The American actor Nicolas Cage / EFE

Prince Andrew plans to call Kevin Spacey to defend him at his trial

After confirming that he is going to have to go through the bench, Prince Andrew of England tries to find all possible ways to avoid the sentence that can lead to prison. The last strategy that arises is to call Kevin Spacey to testify in his favor.

Sources close to the son of Queen Elizabeth II point to The Telegraph that his intention is to show that the actor had been invited to the Palace and that it was he who brought the alleged victim of sexual assault as his companion. “If Kevin can convince the jury that he was the bond with Ghislaine and not Andrew, this would distance the prince from Ghislaine a bit, but it is a crucial distance“, says the informant. Will the interpreter come to testify? Would it really serve to exonerate Andrés?

Rihanna is expecting her first child

Singer Rihanna she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, the rapper A$AP Rocky. The pop star was photographed this weekend with her partner through the cold streets of New York, hit by a snowstorm, wearing a pink coat with the exposed abdomen and adorned with jewels.

The singer, named national heroine of her country of birth, Barbados, a few months ago, has been in a relationship with the rapper after a long time of friendship.