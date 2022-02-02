Rihanna has the perfect vintage Rolex to start the countdown to the end of her pregnancy

It is practically impossible that you have not heard the latest good news, but we will repeat it once more just in case: Rihanna is going to bring a baby into the world with A$AP Rocky, rapper and partner of the artist from Barbados. We know little more, but we can already assure that it will be the most human being cool of the universe.

The announcement, which was made public this past Monday, January 31, and invaded the feeds of Instagram from all over planet Earth in a matter of minutes and for hours, lived up to the status of the couple: with a set of photos in the purest style street style, urban catwalk of which Rihanna is one of its undisputed leaders, where both wear looks worthy of analysis. watch out for the hunter denim signed Carhartt hoodie from Rocky, or, in Rihanna’s case, the fuchsia long down jacket from the autumn / winter 1997 – 1997 collection of chanell and the crucifix with precious stones by Christian Lacroix.

However, there is a detail of Rihanna’s look that only the smartest have spotted after looking at these images from top to bottom: if you look at her left wrist, you will notice that a gold watch peeks out from under the down coat Of the singer. The story gets better by the minute: it is a model vintage unique from one of the most important Swiss manufacturers in history.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

As reported by Hodinkee, a platform specializing in luxury watches, the item that adorns Rihanna’s wrist is King Midas of rolexa reference conceived by legendary designer Gérald Genta, also creator of Patek Philippe’s Nautilus and Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak, in the early 1960s. This watch, as its name suggests, alludes to Midas, monarch of Greek mythology known for turning everything he touched into gold. That’s right, like Rihanna today, whether with her music or with Fenty Beauty or her inclusive lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.