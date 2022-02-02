Rihanna graces the cover of Fenty Beauty, her own makeup brand

Recently the singer Rihanna shared the great news about her pregnancy with the rapper A$ap Rocky, after appearing on social networks in a couple of photos where the singer is seen wearing jewelry and showing her belly next to “the love of her life”, as she has referred.

The singer celebrates with new news and this time it is something professional, as she presents a new line of lipsticks in her makeup brand, appearing on the cover of the catalog.

the makeup line FENTY BEAUTYfrom Rihanna It has led her to become the second richest woman in the world, since the profits that this company contributes add up to 50 percent of her fortune, as Forbes announced.

Without a doubt, the pop star has shared on networks and given to her fans that she is in the best stage of her life. Something that her followers, colleagues and friends have been happy for her.

For its part, the Fenty Beauty page recently shared the promo where Rihanna is seen wearing red lipstick and a transparent visor of the same color, along with more models with different colors and types of lipsticks.

Announcing the new collection called ’10 bold reds and classic nudes’.

In another previous publication, he shared an unexpected moment in a Sephora store, a common day for workers, Rihanna appeared surprisingly, giving those present a great moment.

The video taken by one of these workers was shared by the same account of the singer and Fenty Beauty, which is in collusion with the line of cosmetics that it promotes, like other brands, and that has an agreement with each other.

In the original post it says: “Rihanna greeted by sephora workers on 34th street last night. this is so cute and healthy.”

While the cosmetics brand mentioned: «POV (When): You are heading to @Sephora for your regular Gloss Bomb refill and @Rihanna stops looking like a delicious dose of vitamin C.”

POV: You head to @Sephora for ya usual Gloss Bomb re-up and @Rihanna pulls up looking like a delicious dose of Vitamin C. 🍊🧡 https://t.co/7YafdwQEmC — FENTY BEAUTY (@fentybeauty) January 27, 2022

Without further ado, this star, in addition to being very talented, has great empathy with her fans and a simplicity that many in networks applaud and acclaim.

