Rihanna fans assure that the singer will have a girl for these signs

the successful singer Rihanna has recently impacted the world with her pregnancy, for many this would be just what the artist needs at this time, since she is more and more dedicated to her endeavors and seems to want to have a quieter life. What many wonder is what secrets Rihanna keeps around the sex of the baby.

For much of her career, the singer of hits like “Umbrella”, “We Found Love” or “Diamonds”, seemed to stop at nothing and always seek bigger challenges, record more ambitious productions and have an important presence in the world. of the show and the passing of the years showed that the born in Barbados has achieved it.

The networks are filled with speculation about Rihanna’s pregnancy, many say that she could be expecting a girl

The truth is that, after selling millions of records and collaborating with some of the most important artists in the international music industry in the last decade, Rihanna has begun to plan a family life and not only because of the pregnancy, but lately He has seen her focused on other things.

Many will remember the famous photograph in which he appears very happy with rapper Nicki Minaj in what seemed to be a very familiar evening. In addition, she has devoted herself almost entirely to her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, so Rihanna would be thinking of settling down, which has been confirmed with her pregnancy.

The media went crazy and the fans were totally surprised when the singer released the first images where she is seen in her state, proudly showing off a growing belly, in addition to an incredible look which, according to some of her most ardent fans, could be an indication of the baby’s sex

During her career, Rihanna has made it clear that she does not do things randomly and that usually everything, especially when it comes to her looks, is thought out. Some users did not take long to comment on it: “Rihanna wears pink on purpose, she is going to have a girl”, is one of the comments that sparked speculation.

Another netizen wrote, “Why do I feel like the pink coat indicates she’s having a mini her, just tell us you’re having a girl Riri.” So far it has not been made clear if these theories are true, but nobody takes the idea out of their heads: “Rihanna told us that she is going to have a girl without notifying us. she looks at the pink”.

In the photograph, the successful artist decided to wear a retro Channel coat, in a beautiful pink color, originally launched in 1996, which has a value of 8 thousand dollars. Meanwhile, her fans go crazy to know the sex of her first offspring. “I bet money that Rihanna is going to have a girl” was another of the comments left by her followers.

Rihanna announces her pregnancy and her fans believe that her ex-partners must be totally in shock

Of course, not everything online has been wishful thinking for Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, both 33. But the fans have also taken the opportunity to joke about the reactions they believe the singer’s exes may have had to the news.

“Drake and Chris Brown sure called each other totally surprised” was one of the comments made by a netizen, on the other hand, many assured that Drake is most likely totally devastated by his ex-partner’s pregnancy.

