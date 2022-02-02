Resurrections’ is not interested in liking you

By Ignacio De La Maza

‘Nothing calms anxiety like a bit of nostalgia’ says, with an obvious wink, the new Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, moving with the charisma of a veteran star) to a confused Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves, The best ever). It sounds like what the thesis of ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ could be, but it is more of a slogan that the film seeks to subvert. After all, the nostalgia for the unexpected fourth installment of ‘The Matrix’, released almost 20 years after the original trilogy said goodbye with the divisive ‘Matrix: Revolutions’, is both a balm and a weapon.

There’s something genuinely edgy about the way this film plays out its echoes of the past: Yes, Neo (Anderson’s real identity) is inexplicably alive after dying in the previous film, and so is Trinity (Carrie Ann Moss, with a presence so magnetic you wonder why he didn’t have a career more worthy of his talents), but both live under changed identities and apparent memory loss. Yes, Morpheus is back, but he is very different from how you remember him. Also Agent Smith. There is still a war between humans and machines, but its protagonists, alliances and reason for being have changed. Even the cybernetic greens and brutally efficient fight choreography of the original trilogy are gone, replaced by inert digital cinematography and brusque editing. The ‘nostalgia’ of ‘Resurrections’ does not seek to calm your anxiety: It seeks to keep you unbalanced. It’s a movie that isn’t interested in liking you, let alone meeting you halfway.

So what are you interested in? ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’? Well, his statement of principles is right there in his plot. After an indeterminate number of years, Neo is back in the Matrix, working as a famous video game designer in San Francisco and with no recollection of his past as ‘The chosen one’. In this reality, Anderson is the mastermind behind a successful trilogy of games called, obviously, ‘The Matrix’, which made him world famous but also gave him the inescapable perception that the events he programmed in those titles came from something. who lived and not simply from his imagination. Anderson is also a suicide survivor, having tried to jump off a building under the belief that he was trapped in a false reality. Now he attends to a mysterious analyst (Neil Patrick Harris, perfectly kitsch) who gives him blue pills (wink, wink) to prevent further ‘psychotic breaks’. His spare time is spent flirting with a married mother who looks suggestively like Trinity (because it IS Trinity) in a cafe called…wait for it…Simulatorte. More winks.

When your business partner ‘smith’ (Jonathan Groff, but you know who he really is) informs you that his corporate owners ‘Warner Brothers’ want to make a fourth ‘Matrix’ video game, a plan that will continue with or without the involvement of its creator, Anderson questions his reality again, and incidentally the film reveals his true intentions.

You will remember, dear friends, that intentions to make a fourth installment of ‘Matrix’ had not been scarce in the past. Despite the fact that the Wachowski sisters had shot on several occasions that the story they wanted to tell ended in ‘Revolutions’, the Warner studios had been testing the possibility of making a new sequel with another director. Even at some point Michael B. Jordan was even considered as the protagonist of a new trilogy. Faced with this scenario, lana wachowski reluctantly agreed to direct ‘Resurrections’ with Reeves in the lead, but took advantage of the situation to regain control of his narrative.

It wasn’t just Hollywood that threatened the legacy of The Matrix, or at least the legacy intimately tied to Wachowski. As a trans woman, the filmmaker (and her sister Lilly, who chose not to return) have seen their creation dissected, scrutinized, and discussed ad nauseam by countless people who choose to ignore the openly queer subtext of the original trilogy. in exchange for offering counter interpretations ranging from corridor philosophy to openly hate speech. What was once a parable about finding your own identity in the midst of a world where oppression is the inescapable social dynamic was now being distorted and appropriated by the oppressors themselves.

Like Neo/Anderson, we might assume that Wachowski saw his most prized creation become just another cog in the machinery of popular culture. Like Neo, you’ve probably endured more than one fan meeting/convention/network scumbag trying to explain the background to your own creation. And definitely like her protagonist, she was eventually faced with allowing her work to be perverted by people who had nothing to do with it in the first place, or in exchange to take the reins of a story that she had considered finished.

It may sound like The Matrix: Resurrections is self-loathing, but Wachowski’s claim exercise is more playful than its premise suggests. The ribbon has a beating heart on it, and it sits right between Neo and Trinity, lovers who have had to get lost and meet again and again as avatars of an endless war, but whose relationship here takes on a more challenging tone in its romanticism. Some will accuse of sentimentality, but there is something moving in how Wachowski argues that true freedom in a world dominated by ones and zeros is love. Perhaps this is the only film in the entire saga that could be described as ‘upbeat’, but its characters’ journey mirrors that of its director as she moves from defeatism and confusion to rediscovering a certain playful spirit of playing again. in a world of infinite possibilities.

With such a level of ambition, ideas, subversions and metalinguistic moments, you will understand that ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ is far from being a perfect film. For one thing, none of the supporting characters have the privilege of having as deep a dramatic arc as Neo or Trinity: Jessica Henwick does what she can as Bugs, a rebel with a past that binds her to Neo, while the aforementioned Abdul-Mateen and Groff they exude so much personality that you almost forget that their characters are there more as symbols than very fascinating additions to the story. And well, it’s hard not to mourn the loss of visual audacity that characterized the original trilogy. No sequence is as impressive as Neo’s battle with Smith in the New York subway in the first ‘Matrix’, or the motorcycle chase from ‘Matrix Reloaded’. There isn’t even anything as bombastic and gloriously ridiculous as the final battle over ‘Dragon Ball Z’ from ‘The Matrix: Revolutions’.

However, all that is forgiven, because in return there is something special: A sequel to a high-budget franchise made with personal vision, intimacy and author mentality. She is a creator coming back to a brand she had lost control of and making it her own, with her current concerns. It is a fourth part that questions, reconfigures and expands elements of its predecessors, not one content to regurgitate a bit of nostalgia and take the job for granted. It’s not the ‘Matrix’ you remember (how could it be?), it’s something new. And if you’re willing to play along, you’re going to discover that witty spark that made the first movie so fresh and exciting. ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ isn’t interested in liking you, it’s interested in doing something different. To break the routine. To get you out of the loop. Well, maybe it does look like its predecessors after all.

