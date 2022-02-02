Recreate a makeup like Emma Stone in Cruella with these products

cruel would not be cruel without her blood red lips and her eyes made up with intense shades of gray and black. Undoubtedly, her physical appearance supports the characteristics of the character: the make-up together with the two-tone hair make up a binomial that is an indispensable part of the powerful formula proposed by the character played by Emma Stone.

Such an impact caused the make up of the film, accompanied by the interpretive talent of the actress from cruelthat the MAC brand launched a line in homage to the character already Emma Stone.

Perfect to achieve those eyes full of shadow and extreme profiling, it will be necessary first to show off the impeccable porcelain skin that characterizes Emma Stone.

Cruella’s makeup secrets

Eccentric, powerful and daring, the character of cruel shines in different scenes with a make-up that returns the image of a young woman about to become the evil cruel we know from the classic 101 Dalmatians.

The prequel has an aesthetic according to the expressive and philosophical moment represented in the punk movement of the time. For this reason, it stands out for the design of clothing with black leather, metallic appliqués, superimposed garments and a mixture of styles.

hair styling and make-up of the protagonist had to accompany that display and it is clear that they achieved it by far. The person in charge is Nadia Stacey, a British make up artist, she took the best of the iconic character created 60 years ago and reconverted it to the style proposed by the film.

How to do makeup inspired by Cruella

The different scenes with smoky eyes, in black, pearl gray and dark gray in gradient added great power to the scarlet lips and the hair divided into two colors: black and white.

The blurring technique begins with an outline around the eye, highlighting the tear duct with a drop of highlighter.

Then the shadows are placed in gradient and each of the colors is blurred with an eyeshadow brush until reaching the iridescent pearl gray end that widens the gaze and illuminates the face.

The natural pallor of Emma Stone I collaborated to achieve, with a thin layer of white shadow in cream and then powder, the effect of an almost immaculate white face, unreal and cold.

Although for real life this paleness would be too much, we can use this technique without the background shadow, applying only the powder highlighter with pink and white iridescences all over the face to finish the look. make-up.

This effect not only “fades” but also serves to better fix the make up and make it last longer. For those moments when cruel was Estella used pink-orange shadows and rosier and more natural cheek tones.

The way in which the artist placed the pink shadow was always on the mobile eyelid in a more intense way and lightening the tone towards the tail of the eyebrow.

As for the apex of the eye, it was marked with a small cat tail pointing upwards on the outside, to accentuate the almond shape of the eyes of Emma Stone.

Mac & Cruella = Make up collection

Mac’s collection inspired by the legendary character is intended for you to recreate the most iconic looks from the film.

Matte finishes for the lips and metallics for the shadows evoke the punk rock movement shown in cruel. Thus, it is a perfect line to compose rebellious, powerful and original make-up styles.

It includes a white cream shadow to use on the eyes and all over the face, false eyelashes, Estella’s pink shadows and a palette of 8 matte, satin and frost finished shades that include red, blue, black and white, among others.

The quality of the pigmentation that MAC used is amazing. The star of the collection is a creamy eyeliner to precisely outline and create the beauty look of cruel thanks to its tips, one in white and one in black.

The brushes and brushes to apply the make up are made with bicolor bristles in homage to the attractive character that the Oscar winner composed (For La La Land).

What are you waiting for to try with this style?